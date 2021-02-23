WATCH NOW PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie defense blanks J.I. Burton Raiders, 9-0, in spring 2021 opener

A 35-yard punt return by Chilhowie junior D.J. Martin to the Burton 24-yard yard line set up a Chilhowie touchdown with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter. Martin followed his blocks at quarterback en route to a 14-yard quarterback sneak up the middle.

The Chilhowie thumpers took care of the rest. Senior middle linebacker Gabino Silverio recorded 11 tackles with two stops for loss, while Crutchfield (10 tackles) and 6-1 senior end Jordan Williams (eight tackles) were also effective.

“ We take pride in our field and our program, and we’re just trying to prove that we’re still here,” Silverio said.

Silverio said the 457 day wait between games just made the Warriors hungrier.

“ We were hyped,” Silverio said.

Burton managed just 145 total yards while losing the ball twice on fumbles.

“ I thought we played pretty well on defense, but we hurt ourselves with fumbles and penalties,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “There’s no excuse for it. We have to go back to the chalkboard and get better.”

Junior Esau Teasley led Burton with 33 yards rushing on 16 carries, while junior Seth Huffman (6-1, 255) powered for 22 yards on five carries.