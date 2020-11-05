WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Central goes out a winner; Sullivan Central routs rival Patriots to claim victory in program’s final game Patriots in final game

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Sullivan Central senior quarterback Will Nottingham, Friday’s Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl at the Stone Castle had a special meaning.

“Before the season, we all talked about what kind of legacy we were going to leave,” Nottingham said. “The playoffs didn’t happen for us, but we kept playing hard and finished strong.”

In the final game in school history, Nottingham crafted a night to remember with 144 yards passing and 124 yards rushing while accounting for four touchdowns as the Cougars took a 56-13 win over the Sullivan East Patriots.

“This was our last game, and I was going to give it everything I had,” Nottingham said.

Central ended the suspense early. Relying on a balanced offense and aggressive defense that forced two interceptions and multiple sacks, the Cougars took a 35-6 halftime lead.

“Our focus coming in was to run the ball, and we just kept pounding it down,” Nottingham said.

The Cougars (5-6) finished with 267 yards rushing as powerful senior Nick Harrison and speedy sophomore Cale Bryant supplied two touchdowns apiece behind consistent blocking.