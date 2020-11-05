WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Central goes out a winner; Sullivan Central routs rival Patriots to claim victory in program’s final game Patriots in final game

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Sullivan Central senior quarterback Will Nottingham, Friday’s Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl at the Stone Castle had a special meaning.
“Before the season, we all talked about what kind of legacy we were going to leave,” Nottingham said. “The playoffs didn’t happen for us, but we kept playing hard and finished strong.”
In the final game in school history, Nottingham crafted a night to remember with 144 yards passing and 124 yards rushing while accounting for four touchdowns as the Cougars took a 56-13 win over the Sullivan East Patriots.
“This was our last game, and I was going to give it everything I had,” Nottingham said.
Central ended the suspense early. Relying on a balanced offense and aggressive defense that forced two interceptions and multiple sacks, the Cougars took a 35-6 halftime lead.
“Our focus coming in was to run the ball, and we just kept pounding it down,” Nottingham said.
The Cougars (5-6) finished with 267 yards rushing as powerful senior Nick Harrison and speedy sophomore Cale Bryant supplied two touchdowns apiece behind consistent blocking.
“It was positive to end like that,” Sullivan Central coach Chris Steger said. “I can’t say enough about our group of seniors and the trust they showed in me the past four years. Things haven’t always been good, but they battled through tough times and made this a program that the community could get behind and be proud of.”
Steger said his players embraced the chance to make a final statement for their fans.
“I told them that this was it,” Steger said. “The kids played hard the last three or four weeks. It wasn’t a perfect season, but it was a very good season.”
Record-setting senior quarterback Ethan Bradford passed for 195 yards for Sullivan East, but that was the only bright spot for the 3-6 Patriots.
Doomed by errant snaps, a heavy pass rush and the work of Central senior Preston Staubus, the Patriots were held to negative 55 yards rushing.
“Central just wanted it more than us, there’s no question about it,” East coach J.C. Simmons said. “That first half was about the most selfish football I’ve seen in a while. We fell into (Central’s game) and got personal fouls on us. It is what it is.”
Simmons was impressed by Nottingham.
“He’s a heck of player who beat us three years in a row,” Simmons said.
In the emotion-packed postgame meeting, each Central coach paid tribute to the senior class.
“It feels really good to finish my high school career with a win because not many players get to do that,” Nottingham said. “This is amazing.”
Scoring Summary
Sullivan East 0 6 0 7-13
Sullivan Central 21 14 14 7-56
SC – Nottingham 9 run (Athey kick)
SC – Harrison 5 run (Athey kick)
SC – Bryant 4 run (Athey kick)
SE – Brown 52 pass from Bradford (kick failed)
SC – Harrison 3 run (Athey kick)
SC – Greene 37 pass from Nottingham (Athey kick)
SC – Nottingham 19 run (Athey kick)
SE – Bradford 2 run (Torbett kick)
SC – Nottingham 4 run (Athey kick)
SC – Bryant 23 run (Athey kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 13, C 17; Yards Rushing: SE (-55), C 267; Passing Yards: SE 200, C 144; Comp.-Att.-Int: SE 18-38-2, C 11-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: SE 4-0, C 4-1; Penalties-Yards: SE 7-70, C 9-110; Punts-Average: SE 4-35, C 1-26
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
