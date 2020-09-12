WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Central falls to Pigeon Forge in 2 OTs, 36-28

The Cougars had the ball for 16 plays on its next possession, reaching the Pigeon Forge 4-yard line with four downs to score, but went backwards instead, eventually turning the ball over on downs at the 28.

Both teams were hampered by penalties, which ended with 192 yards between the two clubs.

“We can hash that out for a while. There is a lot going on both ways on that,” Steger said. “For some reason, it was just really unevenly called, not side wise, but it just felt like we would get a run of penalties and nothing is happening again. It was both ways, the same thing happened to those guys.”

Pigeon Forge (2-0) built its lead to 20-12, converting a pair of fourth down plays in the fourth quarter, including a Mason Stutts pass to Bryson King, who lateraled it to Bryce Effler for 34 yards and a first down.

That 16-play drive was capped off on a 4th and 9 from the 25 with Effler dashing through the hole and scoring for a 20-12 lead, with the Scott Scholler-led offensive line taking control after the break.

“They played really well. My two offensive line coaches have worked tremendously hard with them,” Meadows said. “They did a really job good, I am really proud of them.”