WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Ballin' Bulldogs; Creasy-to-Harris helps Tazewell pull away from gritty effort by Trojans

BRISTOL, Va. – A matchup of quarterback prodigies unfolded late Tuesday night on Battle Hill.
Tazewell’s Carter Creasy emerged the victor in a shootout.
The six-foot-one freshman generated 300 total yards and five scores to guide his Bulldogs to a 41-18 win over the John Battle Trojans.
“Carter runs our offense the way we want it to be run,” Tazewell coach J’Me Harris said. “As long as Carter gets the ball out in time, we’ve got some athletes that can make plays for him.”
Creasy, who connected with Cassius Harris for two scores and Logan McDonald for one, has thrown for 27 scores and over 2,700 yards this season. Harris has 10 TD receptions.
Meanwhile, John Battle sophomore Braxton Emerson compiled 297 total yards and three scores.
The Trojans (0-9) also took their first lead of the season when Emerson hit Tyler Murray for a three-yard score on their first drive.
Battle grabbed another lead late in the second quarter at 12-8 when Emerson scrambled for an 11-yard score.
“The kids are progressing and fighting, and I’m proud of them” Battle coach Brad Ricker said.
Emerson qualifies as a warrior for the way he continually bounces off potential tacklers and zips passes under pressure.
“Braxton took quite a few hits running and passing, but he’s a tough kid,” Ricker said. “We’ve got one more game at Union and we’re going to compete again.”
Tazewell has battled through injuries and inexperience to record a 5-5 record, including three straight wins and a five-overtime thriller at Grayson County last week.
“We were coming off that overtime game and we didn’t really get to practice,” Coach Harris said. “We lost our running back (Mike Jones) before the season and we had a rough schedule early, but we righted the ship and these guys have played well down the stretch.”
The Bulldogs have tied the school record for consecutive playoff berths with three.
Tazewell 8 6 14 13-41
John Battle 6 6 0 6-18
Scoring Summary
JB – Murray 3 pass from Emerson (kick failed)
T – Zeigler 2 run (Taylor run)
JB – Emerson 11 run (pass failed)
T – Harris 43 pass from Creasy (pass failed)
T – Creasy 2 run (Taylor run)
T – Harris 21 pass from Creasy (pass failed)
T – McDonald 5 pass from Creasy (Bogle kick)
JB – Emerson 1 run (pass failed)
T – Creasy 6 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 11, JB 14; Rushes-Yards: T 20-96, JB 35-142; Passing Yards: T 230, JB 240; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 17-28-0, JB 19-30-1; Fumbles-Lost: T 1-11, JB 3-2; Penalties-Yards: T 9-61, JB 6-55; Punts-Average: T 1-36, JB 2-15