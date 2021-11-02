WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Ballin' Bulldogs; Creasy-to-Harris helps Tazewell pull away from gritty effort by Trojans

BRISTOL, Va. – A matchup of quarterback prodigies unfolded late Tuesday night on Battle Hill.

Tazewell’s Carter Creasy emerged the victor in a shootout.

The six-foot-one freshman generated 300 total yards and five scores to guide his Bulldogs to a 41-18 win over the John Battle Trojans.

“Carter runs our offense the way we want it to be run,” Tazewell coach J’Me Harris said. “As long as Carter gets the ball out in time, we’ve got some athletes that can make plays for him.”

Creasy, who connected with Cassius Harris for two scores and Logan McDonald for one, has thrown for 27 scores and over 2,700 yards this season. Harris has 10 TD receptions.

Meanwhile, John Battle sophomore Braxton Emerson compiled 297 total yards and three scores.

The Trojans (0-9) also took their first lead of the season when Emerson hit Tyler Murray for a three-yard score on their first drive.

Battle grabbed another lead late in the second quarter at 12-8 when Emerson scrambled for an 11-yard score.

“The kids are progressing and fighting, and I’m proud of them” Battle coach Brad Ricker said.