WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon stops John Battle, 41-0

The highlight for Battle came on a 35-yard run by sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson.

John Battle had little time to operate on offense because of the pressure applied by Carter, senior linebacker Timmy Jessee, junior lineman Eli Singleton and the ever-present Sturgill.

“We saw flashes of the team that we can be,” Amburgey said. “Now, we just need to put it all together.”

Hounshell, who continually ran through attempts at ankle tackles, contributed 93 yards rushing on just seven carries. Senior Bishop Cook added 29 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Unlike his older brother, Sturgill has been content to deliver big hits instead of launch long passes.

“I think I can throw a tight spiral, but I’ve just got a little more weight than Jake,” Sturgill said.

There were plenty of backyard football games involving Charlie, Jake and their other brother Roby, who played on the line at AHS.

“Those games involved Jake throwing the ball as hard as he could at me to see if I could catch it. And he threw it so hard, my hands bled,” Charlie said. “My brothers were tough on me, and they made me love the game.”