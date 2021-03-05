WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon grinds out 13-7 win over Wise County Central

It was the Lambert to McClanahan combination once again in the final drive of the third quarter, connecting for completions of 4 and 35 yards to the 13. McClanahan finished with five receptions for 92 yards, while Haynes Carter had three catches for 43 yards.

“We were right there. I don’t know what else we could have done, I really don’t,” Owens said. “The thing on third and fourth downs in those type of plays getting off the field, but that doesn’t happen if we are more efficient offensively and that is what I am going to be harping this week...”

Wise Central limited the Falcons to just one yard on three plays, setting up a 4th down from the 12. Lambert threw a ball toward right pylon and McClanahan juggled the ball before reeling it in for the final score of the game.

“I just had to focus in on it. I knew it was a little bit outside of me, but a great throw by Cole, he knew that was the only place he could get it to me,” McClanahan said. “We worked all offseason on that throw over that shoulder.”

Maddox Reynolds blocked the Jessee extra point attempt to set the final margin.