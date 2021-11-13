WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Union (Class 2 boys), George Wythe (Class 1 girls) win VHSL team titles

“ It just hit me in the face. That made things very hard,” Rhudy said.

Rhudy said she began running cross country in sixth grade because her brother, Ian, was immersed in the sport. Ian finished in the No. 11 spot Saturday as a junior.

“ I didn’t do very well at first, but I’ve always to be up there with my brother,” Abigail said.

Virginia High (152 points) recorded a fourth place in the team standings, as sophomore Myra Kariuki set the place in 17th.

Clarke County earned the title with a score of 90.

In Class 1, the George Wythe girls (39 points) cruised to their third straight title behind the second-place effort of Morgan Dalton. The senior ran 20:22.90, while Hailey Smith of Lancaster won in 20:09.10

“ I just wanted to run my race,” Dalton said. “(Smith) pulled ahead, and I gave it my all to help my team.”

GW junior Camryn Hardin finished third, with junior teammate Kara Temple in fifth. Dalton is the only senior for GW.