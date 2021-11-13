WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Union (Class 2 boys), George Wythe (Class 1 girls) win VHSL team titles

SALEM, Va. – Union Bears cross country coach Mark Castle follows a unique strategy for each meet.
“We focus on a pack run,” Castle said. “You must have a selfless group to be able to pull that off, but what a blessing these kids are.”
The Bears were the king of the pack in the Class 2 portion of Saturday’s VHSL cross country meet at windy Green Hill Park.
Union compiled a team score of 47 en route to it second state title in three years. Clarke County (103) was a distant second.
What did Castle think when his runners settled behind sophomore Dorian Almer early in Saturday’s meet?
“ I loved it,” Castle said. “That’s what we’re always after.”
Almer topped the Bears with a fourth-place effort in a time of 17:08.00.
“ I started a little faster than I wanted, but I felt pretty good overall and had a good sprint at the finish,” Almer said.
Union seniors Benjamin Hersel, Asher Witt, Mason Byrington and Isaiah Pennington finished among the top 20.
“ We all support and motivate each other,” Almer said. “We run hilly courses every day, but we adjusted well today on this flat course.”
Castle has coached cross country in Big Stone Gap for 20 years, including the past 11 years at consolidated Union High School.
“ We’ve had some strong finishes through the years, but this group is special,” Castle said. “It’s all about family, and they do everything together.”
The favorite family activity for the Bears is training runs through downtown Big Stone Gap, which is adorned with supportive signs and placards for Union athletics.
“ The people in our community love our sports teams, and it motivates our guys,” Castle said.
In the Class 2 girls race, Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy claimed second place in a time of 19:26.90. Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes glided to victory in 17:47.40
“ I struggled with my breathing at the beginning of the season, but I calmed down a couple meets ago and I’ve done pretty well since then,” said Rhudy, who also won the Region 2D crown. “I was just hoping in the top 15 here at state earlier this season.”
Rhudy competed at the Green Hills course in middle school and at the first set of this season.
“ Today was lot bigger meet, but I kind of knew the course,” Rhudy said. “I like hilly courses better, but I’m pleased.”
There was one extra obstacle for Rhudy Saturday, in the form of a fierce headwind on the final corner.
“ It just hit me in the face. That made things very hard,” Rhudy said.
Rhudy said she began running cross country in sixth grade because her brother, Ian, was immersed in the sport. Ian finished in the No. 11 spot Saturday as a junior.
“ I didn’t do very well at first, but I’ve always to be up there with my brother,” Abigail said.
Virginia High (152 points) recorded a fourth place in the team standings, as sophomore Myra Kariuki set the place in 17th.
Clarke County earned the title with a score of 90.
In Class 1, the George Wythe girls (39 points) cruised to their third straight title behind the second-place effort of Morgan Dalton. The senior ran 20:22.90, while Hailey Smith of Lancaster won in 20:09.10
“ I just wanted to run my race,” Dalton said. “(Smith) pulled ahead, and I gave it my all to help my team.”
GW junior Camryn Hardin finished third, with junior teammate Kara Temple in fifth. Dalton is the only senior for GW.
“ We added two freshmen this season, but our top four runners have been together for a while and we have a very close bond,” Dalton said. “We really didn’t think about winning three in a row at state until we won that first one and realized we were kind of good. It’s super special.”
The GW runners train through the town of Wythe along with the flat New River Trail.
“ I would prefer some hills, but this course is great especially with the weather being so cold and windy,” Dalton said. “There was a headwind going out, that really didn’t bother me.”
The wind gusts did blow the GW team tent across a field Saturday morning.
Galilelo (75) won the Class 1 boys event with the Lebanon Pioneers (86) and George Wythe (100) next on line.
“State runner-up, that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” Lebanon coach Travis Hooker said. “We had three sophomores and one freshman among our top four runners, so the future looks good.”
Sophomore Derek Mitchell paced the Pioneers with an eighth-place effort, while sophomore teammate Alec Deckard was tenth.
“ We wanted to win today, but Galileo just ran well,” Hooker said. “Every other team has seniors, and this will be a memory bank experience for our kids. Hopefully, we can make this a tradition.”
Grundy junior Kaleb Elswick (16.41.10) earned a second-place finish, with Castlewood junior Adam Gibson following in fourth. Cameron Stearns of Mathews won in 16:40.80
“I wish that I could pulled off the win, but I’m very pleased,” Elswick said. “That headwind, especially going towards the homestretch, was brutal.”
Elswick led at the beginning of the race before Stearns pulled away from the field.
“I knew about (Stearns)” Elswick said. “He beat me last year up here. The time were slower today, but you can’t expect much more in this wind.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
