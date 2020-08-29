WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: THS' Arrington takes Run for the Hills girls title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a cool, rainy and muddy Saturday morning at South Holston Dam.
Call it perfect weather for a long run, even one that included a steep uphill climb as part of the 3.1 mile 5K course.
“We call it Run for the Hills,” said Sullivan East cross country coach Ryan Williamson, with a smile. “We try to give them an idea of what is coming.”
Runners from 20 high schools and even more middle and elementary schools from across Northeast Tennessee took part in the official start to the area’s cross country season.
“I think everybody just decided to run. We haven’t been able to compete since basically mid-March,” Williamson said. “Despite the weather, and weather is part of cross country too, I think everyone was just excited to run and at the end of the day we are all running on the same course so we are not comparing times across the state or anything today.
“We are just going head-to-head so everyone is excited to be out here running. The course is a little bit sloppy, a little bit wet, but it makes it more fun for some of the kids. Everybody was just ready to run, everybody is just excited.”
This one was a little different, with spectators allowed, but they had to submit to temperature checks at the entrance to the course, while also being encouraged to wear face coverings and keep a safe distance from others in following COVID-19 guidelines.
“The crowd has been really good, people staying spread out,” said Williamson, who increased the races from six to nine this year – including four varsity races - to allow more space on the course. “We spread the races out so there aren’t as many people here at once and that seems to be working well right now. Everything seems to be going well.”
Especially for Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington, who entered as the favorite in the girls race, and she did nothing to prove that wrong, posting a winning time of 20:12.1, finishing ahead of Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield, who had a time of 20:53.5.
She wasn’t all that pleased with her time, but conditions weren’t ideal for any kind of personal records.
“I think it was right around 19 or 20,” said Arrington, who didn’t know her time as she rested at the finish line. “I would have liked to have run in the 18s, but there are plenty more meets this season and the course was kind of yucky.”
Very. Sullivan Central senior Mason Sanders can attest to the difficulty of the course, finishing second at 17:15.2 to Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield’s 16:50.9 in the boys race.
“I have run it since sixth grade. The course honestly isn’t that tough unless it rains and then it is pretty bad,” said Sanders, who isn’t a fan of running in cooler and wetter conditions. “If it makes the hill that bad, I would rather it be hot.”
Saturday’s races were run in intermittent showers, which only made a course that was dampened by heavy rains on Friday night even muddier, slicker and difficult to remain upright.
“It was muddy,” said Wingfield, with a smile. “I was swaying back and forth, trying to hit the tangents of the course.”
While the course starts on a fairly flat grassy surface, that changes just over a mile in, when an uphill climb begins, which lasts for nearly a mile before the competitors make their way back toward the finish line.
“It is kind of difficult. I enjoy the rain, it cools you down, but it is mentally tough,” Arrington said. “[The hill is] in the woods, straight up, and there were puddles probably past my ankles.”
It was that hill where Wingfield took control of the boys race, having stayed close behind Sanders before making his move.
“That was my goal, the first mile and a half I didn’t want to lead so I just decided to let him do the work and he did a great job,” said Wingfield, who placed 16th in the state meet last year, one spot from all-state recognition. “I took over, right on the hill.”
Sanders knew what Wingfield was trying to do, but that hill won out in the end.
“It would be nice to win it, I was hoping too. He is my main competition out here,” Sanders said. “I could tell he was there for a while. There was a huge hill right there and he was just a monster on the hill.”
There was a time when Arrington was not a fan of running. It’s safe to say those days are long gone.
“I think it is just definitely pushing myself and testing my limits and I just like to run, it is fun,” she said. “I used to hate it, but something clicked and now I couldn’t imagine life without it.
“I really don’t know what changed, just one day kind of a switch flipped and I realized I had some potential if I wanted to work for it.”
She does it too, having won a two-mile race at Daniel Boone last week before enduring the elements and conditions at picturesque South Holston Dam.
“There is really not much you can do other than get your mental mindset right,” said Arrington, who placed 14th in the TSSAA Large School division state meet last fall. “We have done several workouts, mile repeats, recovery days, out and back, which is where you go easy and then fast back and we have done hills so we were about as prepared as we could be.”
Arrington has big goals ahead, with hopes of finishing in the top five in the state meet, which has been moved from Nashville to Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. She also wants to qualify for Foot Locker Nationals at the end of the season, having just missed on it last year.
She also wants to run at the college level, and already has a top 10 list, which includes Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and Furman.
If she needs a motivating factor, that can be found in Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins, who is one of the nation’s best at long distance running, recently setting a national record in the 3200 meter run.
While Hutchins didn’t run on Saturday, they are expected to compete against each other at the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough on Sept. 19.
“I talk to her quite often,” said Arrington, who qualified for the 5K Nationals in New York last year, but the event was canceled. “It is really just how hard she works and just seeing what all she is doing. She is really motivating for others, especially me.”
Arrington suffered a mild foot injury over the summer, but that didn’t seem to slow her down, starting fast on Saturday and never looking back.
“I was out for about three weeks, but I was going to take some weeks off anyway for a mental break and body break,” said Arrington, who also plans to participate in the 800, 1600 and 3200 during track season. “I don’t take much time off during the season so I always take a two-week break between seasons.
“That one was kind of a longer one and it wasn’t one I was expecting so I kind of had some setbacks, but then it was making me work harder to get back to where I was.”
Wingfield has goals as well, including finishing higher in the state meet in the season ahead. He has improved in the Run for the Hills, going from fifth as a freshman to second last year and finally winning it this time around.
“That was my main goal. It is the first race so I didn’t know where I was going to be,” he said. “It is like my dad said, it is like sharpening a spear, just take one carve out of it every race until the state meet and you will have a sharp spear. That is the goal, just get the win.”
Much like Arrington, Wingfield has an affinity for cross country. If he is going to compete, why not go all out to win.
“It brings everything out of me. I am not someone who can do a sport and just do it, it really makes me work hard and it shows how hard you work and it teaches me that,” Wingfield said. “It brings me closer to God [too].”
While Sanders fell short against Wingfield in this one, his eyes will be on him as the season moves forward.
“I will say ‘good job’ to him. It is mainly, if you think about it, it is just time so I try to stick with him as much as I can now,” said Sanders, whose goal this season is to attain a sub-16 minute time. “My goal is hopefully to beat him by the end of the year, but no hard feelings.”
Daniel Boone won the girls team title, with three of the top nine runners, scoring 47 points to 78 for Science Hill. The Trailblazers outlasted the David Crockett boys 29 points to 69, placing four runners in the top 10.
Four middle school and one elementary school race were also held.
“It was tough. We had it last year and it was actually better than last year,” Wingfield said. “It wasn’t too big a race so it wasn’t a huge deal, but it was a true cross country race, that is for sure.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!