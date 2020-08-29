WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: THS' Arrington takes Run for the Hills girls title

If she needs a motivating factor, that can be found in Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins, who is one of the nation’s best at long distance running, recently setting a national record in the 3200 meter run.

While Hutchins didn’t run on Saturday, they are expected to compete against each other at the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough on Sept. 19.

“I talk to her quite often,” said Arrington, who qualified for the 5K Nationals in New York last year, but the event was canceled. “It is really just how hard she works and just seeing what all she is doing. She is really motivating for others, especially me.”

Arrington suffered a mild foot injury over the summer, but that didn’t seem to slow her down, starting fast on Saturday and never looking back.

“I was out for about three weeks, but I was going to take some weeks off anyway for a mental break and body break,” said Arrington, who also plans to participate in the 800, 1600 and 3200 during track season. “I don’t take much time off during the season so I always take a two-week break between seasons.

“That one was kind of a longer one and it wasn’t one I was expecting so I kind of had some setbacks, but then it was making me work harder to get back to where I was.”