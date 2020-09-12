WATCH NOW: Prep Cross Country: THS' Arrington takes Bristol Cross title

After winning the Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam two weeks ago, Arrington took a week off due to some patella tendonitis and small tears in her right knee. That follows a foot ailment that bothered her over the summer.

“It set me back a little bit,” said Arrington, who is undergoing treatment for the knee. “I took a whole week off and this week my coach has kind of held me back. I wasn’t sure what to expect coming in here.”

Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn is working to get her back in prime shape.

“She missed a couple of workouts, but she is at a better place now than she was at this time last year, that is what we want to do,” Nunn said. “Each race we are improving and we have just got to get her healthy and back to 100 percent to where she can run to her capability and see where it goes from there.”

Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield followed up his win two weeks ago with another one, finishing in 16:30.80, defeating Mason Sanders (17:05.70) of Sullivan Central by 35 seconds in the boys race.

The Wingfield siblings led the Trailblazers to the team title in the boys and girls events. Science Hill was a distant second in girls, while Dobyns-Bennett was even further behind in boys.