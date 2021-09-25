WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Thiessen sets the pace for Abingdon boys' title in Bristol Cross

“We didn’t even have our second fastest runner today, it was just me and the bottom 5, but I saw it coming,” Isaac said. “I knew what we were capable of, we just had to come out here and do it and that is what we did.”

No wonder Isaac is confident in what lies ahead. Jack Bundy (16:58.30) placed fourth for the Falcons.

“Once the five of us get together again, all top five, I believe it is going to be something to watch,” Isaac said. “State title, a team title, that is what I want, that is what we are going to get, I think.”

Abingdon cross country coach Allyson Newton is certainly hopeful, with the Falcons having finished second as a team in both 2016 and ‘17.

“We are taking it one race at a time,” she said. “We are working hard, staying humble with the state championship as our goal.”

Abingdon looked the part, placing five runners in the top 14 to claim the small school team title over Knoxville Catholic, which was led overall winner Keegan Smith, a freshman, who had the third best time in event history at 15:44.50. The record was set by Carter Coughlin (15:33.40) in 2018 for the Webb School of Knoxville.