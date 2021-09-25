WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Thiessen sets the pace for Abingdon boys' title in Bristol Cross

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Karl Thiessen set plenty of cross country records while competing for Abingdon. Isaac Thiessen is hoping to do even better.
“He is a role model and barrier, I need to break some of his records as well,” said Isaac Thiessen, who finished second in the 30th Bristol Cross small school boys competition to lead the Falcons to their first team title in the event since 1994. “I am trying to get all of them, but I have still got work to do.”
A junior cross country runner at the University of Tennessee, Karl Thiessen ran in the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in St. Paul, Minn., and was at Steele Creek Park on Saturday morning to support his brother and the Falcons.
“Seeing my high school team run well and have a shot at winning another state title makes my heart warm, fills me up,” said Karl, who won the pair of Virginia state cross country individual titles in 2016 and ‘17. “It is a great experience, I am glad to see my brother do well, I am glad to see him chase my records and chase my goals. I wish him the best, I want him to break every time I have and hopefully he will come to Tennessee and be my teammate for one year. That would be a great experience for both of us.”
For now, Isaac Thiessen has other goals in mind. His Falcons won the Fender’s Farm Carnival last week in Jonesborough without him, and won at Bristol Cross on a pleasant Saturday morning without Dylan Phillips, who was the individual winner one week ago.
“We didn’t even have our second fastest runner today, it was just me and the bottom 5, but I saw it coming,” Isaac said. “I knew what we were capable of, we just had to come out here and do it and that is what we did.”
No wonder Isaac is confident in what lies ahead. Jack Bundy (16:58.30) placed fourth for the Falcons.
“Once the five of us get together again, all top five, I believe it is going to be something to watch,” Isaac said. “State title, a team title, that is what I want, that is what we are going to get, I think.”
Abingdon cross country coach Allyson Newton is certainly hopeful, with the Falcons having finished second as a team in both 2016 and ‘17.
“We are taking it one race at a time,” she said. “We are working hard, staying humble with the state championship as our goal.”
Abingdon looked the part, placing five runners in the top 14 to claim the small school team title over Knoxville Catholic, which was led overall winner Keegan Smith, a freshman, who had the third best time in event history at 15:44.50. The record was set by Carter Coughlin (15:33.40) in 2018 for the Webb School of Knoxville.
“I just wanted to get out and create a little separation at the start and then I just settled in,” said Smith, who recorded an impressive 14:53.79 to finish second in the Southern Showcase last weekend in Alabama. “I knew I didn’t have to do any big change just to go for that time. I had a big race last weekend and I was very happy with how that went so I just wanted to come out here and get the win.”
More than 1,200 runners converged on Steele Creek Park, with the Falcons placing first in the boys and second in the small school girls, led by Makaleigh Jessee (19:37.30), who finished second behind Savannah Rivera (19:28.50) of the first place Knoxville Ambassadors. Aleah Dorn (20:38.80) was sixth for Abingdon.
“We did have a very good day,” Newton said. “The kids have been working really hard and they have been very patient and they are coming along right as planned.”
Newton is hopeful the Abingdon girls could challenge for their first state berth as a team since 2005.
“Our girls are working extremely hard. We have had a few minor setbacks, but they are coming right along and they have really bonded and are supporting one another and setting game plans,” Newton said. “They are heading in the right direction. We are very excited. It has been a long time since Abingdon has had a strong, full girls team and these girls are really stepping up.”
So did Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington, the defending Bristol Cross girls champion, who competed in just her second meet of the season due to a painful stress reaction in a tendon in her right leg.
“I took off right after Crazy 8s [in Kingsport in July],” Arrington said. “It started really bothering me so I have been out really since then. I have had like two weeks of training and two workouts so I don’t have much under me.”
She placed fourth in the large school division and seventh overall in 19:46.90.
“I know what I am capable of and that is the most disappointing thing, but I am working my way back,” she said. “I can’t really be too upset today because I ran what I ran last week and this course is much tougher, it is one of the toughest in the state.”
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan (19:05.90) took top honors for a second straight week, finishing on top last week when Arrington placed third in the same division at Fender’s Farm. She became the first Science Hill runner since Molly Foster in 2009 to finish on top in the Bristol Cross. Natalie Nery (19:18.40) of Asheville finished behind Duncan for a second straight week.
“It was nice. I was really excited. I am not the biggest fan of this course, it is obviously a lot more difficult than other ones,” Duncan said. “I am very pleased,”
Don’t expect Arrington to stay down long. She plans to continue her path back, with hopes of peaking for the TSSAA state meet on Nov 5. in Hendersonville. She finished eighth in the event in last season.
“There is a lot of pressure. There is pressure coming from inside, but also from others because I know everybody knows what I am capable of,” said Arrington, who had a large ice pack taped to her leg after the race. “States is the big goal and that is what I keep telling myself. I don’t have to do anything great until November so just working my way back up.
“Next week I have a good opportunity, I am going to Atlanta to run so there will be a lot of girls to push me there and I think I can run pretty well there if I get another good week of training in.”
Science Hill won both the boys and girls large school team titles, while Knox Bearden freshman Cade Crum (16:41.80) won the large schools boys individual title.
Sullivan East was led by Jacob Witcher (18:02.00), who was fifth in the large school boys, while Mandy Lowery (20:06.00) was sixth among the girls. Cara Taylor (21:00.70) was West Ridge’s top finisher, placing 10th in the large school girls division.
Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy (19:39.10) was third in the small school girls race.
