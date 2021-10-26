WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Chasing Zoe; Tennessee High junior Arrington claims Class A-AA Region 1 Cross Country championship

The Patriots train at the grueling course near South Holston Dam.

“That gets us prepared for running on the hills, and hilly courses are my strong suit,” Shirk said. “My goal is to keep improving with each season.”

In the Class AAA girls race, David Crockett won the team title with a score of 49 and Trinny Duncan of Science Hill took first in 19:02.6. West Ridge was sixth at 157 points.

One of the most inspiring efforts of the long day came from Cara Taylor of West Ridge. The senior fell in the mud in the latter stages of her event but recovered to finish tenth and clinch her first state tournament ticket.

“I’m not sure what happened. One minute I was up, and the next minute I was on the ground along a tree line and fence,” said Taylor, who suffered a cut to her hand. “I was worried about not making it after that but it turned out to be a good day.”

Tuesday was the first regional meet for West Ridge, a consolidated school representing the former Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North.

“We definitely wanted to represent our school and set a good example as trailblazers. That’s a huge honor,” said Taylor, who competed at South the past three years. “I love this team and program.”