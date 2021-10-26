WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Chasing Zoe; Tennessee High junior Arrington claims Class A-AA Region 1 Cross Country championship

GRAY, Tenn. – A vital ingredient to success in cross country is mental toughness.
Zoe Arrington knows the grind.
After battling illness and injuries, the Tennessee High junior returned to dominant form in Tuesday’s Class A-AA Region 1 meet at Daniel Boone High School.
Leading from start to finish, Arrington grabbed the title in a time of 19:16.9.
“This is the first race all season that I’m kind of proud of,” Arrington said. “I had COVID at the start of school and it hindered me a little bit with my lung capacity, but that’s taken care of and I’m not dealing with any more leg issues.”
Arrington developed a mantra that helped push her through her days on the mend.
“Minor setback for a major comeback, that’s what I’m living for,” Arrington said. “I told myself to take things day by day and mile by mile.”
Tennessee High qualified for the state meet as a team by finishing second to Gatlinburg-Pittman (52 points) with a team score of 71.
Grace Singleton finished fifth for THS, with teammate Ellyson Kovacs following in ninth.
It was also a breakthrough day for Mandy Lowery of Sullivan East. The senior earned her first berth to the state tournament by finishing second in a time of 20:15.8.
“I kind of wish my time was a little faster, but I was really just going for placement today,” Lowery said.
Lowery wasn’t surprised by the performance of Arrington.
“Right out of the box, she was gone,” Lowery said. “I tried to conserve on the first mile, and then slowly pick off runners.”
Last season’s regional meet at Daniel Boone featured soggy and muddy conditions. For a while Tuesday morning, it appeared that runners would be sloshing up the hills again.
“I expected puddles, lots of puddles,” Lowery said. “I was a little nervous when it started sprinkling just before the race, and I’m glad that it didn’t rain.”
Sullivan East (107 points) recorded a fifth place finish in the team standings, but only the top four teams advanced to state.
In the Class A-AA boys event, the Patriots of Sullivan East (75 points) finished second. Volunteer won with a team score of 40, with Tennessee High (144) in fifth.
Sophomore James Shirk led the Patriots by finishing seventh in a time of 18:19.4.
“I went with the approach that even if I didn’t qualify for state, I was going to give it my all. And I did a lot better than I thought I would,” Shirk said.
The Patriots train at the grueling course near South Holston Dam.
“That gets us prepared for running on the hills, and hilly courses are my strong suit,” Shirk said. “My goal is to keep improving with each season.”
In the Class AAA girls race, David Crockett won the team title with a score of 49 and Trinny Duncan of Science Hill took first in 19:02.6. West Ridge was sixth at 157 points.
One of the most inspiring efforts of the long day came from Cara Taylor of West Ridge. The senior fell in the mud in the latter stages of her event but recovered to finish tenth and clinch her first state tournament ticket.
“I’m not sure what happened. One minute I was up, and the next minute I was on the ground along a tree line and fence,” said Taylor, who suffered a cut to her hand. “I was worried about not making it after that but it turned out to be a good day.”
Tuesday was the first regional meet for West Ridge, a consolidated school representing the former Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North.
“We definitely wanted to represent our school and set a good example as trailblazers. That’s a huge honor,” said Taylor, who competed at South the past three years. “I love this team and program.”
Taylor collapsed again at finish line where she was met by West Ridge coach Anthony Gragg.
“That was a great achievement by Cara and it couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Gragg said.
Gragg, who coached cross country at Sullivan North for seven years, said his first-year program has 22 total competitors.
“We’re starting a new tradition,” Gragg said. “We’ve only been together for five months, and I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made.”
Daniel Boone cruised to the Class AAA boys title with a team score of 23, while Boone’s Alex Quackenbush took the individual title in 16:56.4.
Few runners have in the entire region have overcome more adversity than Arrington, who ran 20 seconds faster than her time in the Three Rivers Conference meet two weeks ago.
“That’s a big jump and I didn’t have anybody pushing me today,” Arrington said. “It was hard to take a step back because of my health because I’m used to being constantly on the go.”
Earlier this season, Arrington became accustomed to running in a pack but she was the clear favorite Tuesday
“That kind of intimidated me at first, but I was okay went once the starting gun went off,” Arrington said. “I’m finally pain-free, with no leg issues. Considering everything, I’m really happy with today.”