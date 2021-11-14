WATCH NOW | PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon boys win VHSL Class 3 state title, Isaac Thiessen wins individual crown

The Abingdon girls (137 points) finished fifth in their first appearance in 15 years, while Maggie Walker took the crown with 72 points.

As usual, junior Makaleigh Jessee set a torrid pace for the Falcons. She finished third in a time of 18.55.10 for the third highest finish ever for a AHS female runner.

“ The conditions weren’t the best today with the wind and everything, but I felt pretty good and tried to get out fast,” Jessee said.

Skyline junior Ava Bordner won the girls title in 18:30.10, while Warren County sophomore Kaley Tanner (18:44.90).

“ We were all in the same group at about the first mile, and things got away from me a little from there,” Jessee said. “At the second mile, I got up to third and just tried to keep that place.”

It was third straight top-15 finish in the state meet for Jessee.

“It’s been a really good season, and it was special to have my team with me this season,” Jessee said. “I’ve got a couple more races, so I’m hoping to finish up strong and get ready for track season.”