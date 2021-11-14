WATCH NOW | PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon boys win VHSL Class 3 state title, Isaac Thiessen wins individual crown

SALEM, Va. – According to senior Dylan Phillips, the hallmark of the Abingdon Falcons boys cross country program is commitment.
“ You wouldn’t believe the level,” Phillips said. “We run at 5 and 7 in the morning, and 11 at night. We run on Sundays, we run at different courses, and we run every day.”
Those sacrifices paid off Saturday at Green Hill Park with the first boys state title in school history.
AHS posted a team score of 33 in the Class 3 race, with Maggie Walker next at 86.
“This means so much,” AHS senior Isaac Thiessen said. “I’ve been running with the same four guys the past seven years, and every year we talked about how were going to pull it off.”
The Falcons pulled off their gold grab in style, as Thiessen stormed to the individual crown in a time of 15.32.30 in windy and chilly conditions.
“With the wind, I thought about holding back and letting the other runners do the work. But the pace was just too slow, and I just decided that this was my race,” Thiessen said. “I pulled way and kept the hammer down.
Phillips was just behind his best friend at 16:04.40.
“ I couldn’t have done this without Isaac,” Phillips said. “We challenge each other every day, and he’s like a brother.
“ Isaac was gone before the first mile today. I just tried to keep my composure and stay steady.”
When did the quest for state glory began for Phillips?
“ In the sixth grade,” Phillips said. “It’s been a long coming for me and this program.”
Abingdon junior Jack Bundy contributed a sixth-place effort, with sophomore Rives Boltwood following in seventh.
The Falcons flirted with state title several times through the years before Saturday’s breakthrough.
“ It was a big hump,” Thiessen said. “I knew we had it in us from the first meet where we had a good showing. It just depended on the weather and how we all felt
“ We all had minor injuries throughout the season, but we pushed through and pulled it off today by dominating. I’m so proud of these guys.”
It was also a crowning achievement for AHS coach Allyson Newton.
“ Oh my gosh, it’s been an amazing day for Abingdon cross country,” Newton said. “Our boys have put in a lot of hours and miles since middle school. They held each other accountable and kept after their goals. It’s a true brotherhood with this group.”
Phillips and Thiessen only two seniors in the program, which is supported by a large fan base.
The Abingdon girls (137 points) finished fifth in their first appearance in 15 years, while Maggie Walker took the crown with 72 points.
As usual, junior Makaleigh Jessee set a torrid pace for the Falcons. She finished third in a time of 18.55.10 for the third highest finish ever for a AHS female runner.
“ The conditions weren’t the best today with the wind and everything, but I felt pretty good and tried to get out fast,” Jessee said.
Skyline junior Ava Bordner won the girls title in 18:30.10, while Warren County sophomore Kaley Tanner (18:44.90).
“ We were all in the same group at about the first mile, and things got away from me a little from there,” Jessee said. “At the second mile, I got up to third and just tried to keep that place.”
It was third straight top-15 finish in the state meet for Jessee.
“It’s been a really good season, and it was special to have my team with me this season,” Jessee said. “I’ve got a couple more races, so I’m hoping to finish up strong and get ready for track season.”
All the runners on the AHS girls squad will return next season. Meanwhile, the sister of Isaac Thiessen is a distance running prodigy who is currently in the eighth grade.
“We have a great culture in our program, with generational athletes and incredible fan support,” Newton said. “That means a lot on a day like this.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
