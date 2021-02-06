WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Twin Springs tops Eastside in OT to win Cumberland title

NICKELSVILLE, Va. - It was a game played like something big was at stake.
That’s because it was.
Connor Lane scored the go-ahead basket in overtime and Twin Springs clamped down on defense to pull out a hard-fought 54-52 Cumberland District tournament championship game victory over Eastside on Saturday night.
“That is the way you want championship games to be,” Twin Springs head coach Tyler Webb said. “You hope you can come in here and cruise to an easy win, but that is never going to happen when you are playing a good team.
“They are a great team, a well-coached team. We knew it was going to be a battle all night and what a fitting way for the tournament to end.”
Twin Springs will travel to Honaker on Tuesday in a Region 1D opening round game, and Eastside head coach Patrick Damron figures they have a chance to play deep into the week.
“They are a good team, they are going to give the region tournament fits, they are,” Damron said. “I feel like playing in the district tournament is going to propel them on into the region.
“I would say Twin Springs is going to be one of the favorites to come out on top with the way they are playing the last few games.”
In a game that featured 10 ties and four lead changes, Twin Springs took a 48-40 lead with a quick 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter, led by Bradley Owens, who finished with 17 points, and Lane, who had a game-high 26.
Eastside responded with a 10-0 run to take a 50-48 lead before Lane added another basket with 1:43 left to force an extra period.
“That is what we expected, it was a give-and-take game,” said Lane, who missed a contested shot in the lane in the final seconds of regulation. “We knew they were going to hit the runs. We just had to fight back and I felt like we did pretty good job of that.”
Twin Springs quickly got on the board in overtime on two free throws by Owens and a drive to the basket by Lane. Jordan Gray made two free throws of his own for the final margin.
No more points were scored over the final 2:50 of overtime, with the Titans defense responsible for the Spartans going 0-for-5 from the field in the extra period.
“You have got to have some balls bounce your way, I thought the guys really executed down the stretch what we were trying to do,” Webb said. “Defensively, I thought down the stretch we really stepped it up, didn’t rebound it really well, but that has been our issue all year.
“I thought the defensive effort was great.”
Eastside was led by 6-foot-6 Eli McCoy with 15 points, but he fouled out in overtime. The Spartans got the final shot, setting up a 3-pointer by Will Stansberry that missed its mark.
“I was praying he would miss it,” said Lane, with a smile.
Stansberry added 12 points for the Spartans, while Jordan Gray had 10.
“The shot we had there at the end of the game, we would draw that play up and run it 10 more times because we got Will Stansberry a wide-open 3,” Damron said. “Will is our guy this year so hats off to Twin Springs.
“They played really good. I thought Brad Owens hit some tough shots late when we needed to, some of them were fallaways, they were unguardable shots. Then I can’t say enough about No. 3 [Lane], when they needed a basket he went and got one.”
Mason Elliott added 10 points for the Titans. Gavin Greer tallied nine points for Eastside, which out-scored Twin Springs 19-9 at the free throw line. Both teams made a trio of 3-pointers apiece.
While the Spartans called it a season at 7-9, the Titans (13-3) will play on, with a visit on tap to Honaker on Tuesday.
“We have Honaker next,” Lane said. “I don’t really know much about them, but we are going to go study some film to see what we have to do to get another win.”
J.I. Burton won the Cumberland District regular season title, but opted out of the district tournament to alleviate issues with the coronavirus.
