WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Twin Springs tops Eastside in OT to win Cumberland title

NICKELSVILLE, Va. - It was a game played like something big was at stake.

That’s because it was.

Connor Lane scored the go-ahead basket in overtime and Twin Springs clamped down on defense to pull out a hard-fought 54-52 Cumberland District tournament championship game victory over Eastside on Saturday night.

“That is the way you want championship games to be,” Twin Springs head coach Tyler Webb said. “You hope you can come in here and cruise to an easy win, but that is never going to happen when you are playing a good team.

“They are a great team, a well-coached team. We knew it was going to be a battle all night and what a fitting way for the tournament to end.”

Twin Springs will travel to Honaker on Tuesday in a Region 1D opening round game, and Eastside head coach Patrick Damron figures they have a chance to play deep into the week.

“They are a good team, they are going to give the region tournament fits, they are,” Damron said. “I feel like playing in the district tournament is going to propel them on into the region.

“I would say Twin Springs is going to be one of the favorites to come out on top with the way they are playing the last few games.”