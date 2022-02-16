WATCH NOW | PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Robinette scores 28 points as Ridgeview

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Evan McCowan set a goal four years ago when he became the head coach of the Ridgeview Wolfpack boys basketball team.

“ We wanted to have an identity based around defense, hustle and team play. Our guys have bought into that approach and it’s great to see how things have come together this season,” McCowan said,

The Wolfpack improved to 18-5 Tuesday with a 64-53 win over the John Battle Trojans in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Ridgeview, which has already set a school record for wins, began the season with a 12-0 record behind talents such as 6-foot-2 junior guard Chantz Robinette and 6-3 junior guard Cannon Hill.

How neat has the historic season been on Rose Ridge?

“ It’s one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever experienced,” said Robinette, a three-year starter. “We had never started a season like this before, and it gave us confidence.”

With a mix of perimeter shooting and drives, Robinette supplied 28 points Tuesday as the Wolfpack finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“ We prepared all summer by lifting weights, going to camps and just working to improve,” Robinette said. “We’ve all played together since the fourth grade, so we’ve been adding to the chemistry.”

Ridgeview earned its first region berth in program history last season as current Emory & Henry standout Gabe Brown set the pace.

The Wolfpack feature three double-figure scorers, with Hill and Robinette both averaging 17 points.

Hill, who missed the final two basketball games last season due to a fractured hip, divided his time past summer between injury rehab, football and basketball.

“I was trying to jam everything in, but our basketball guys were in the gym all the time and dominating in scrimmages,” Hill said. “I think a lot of people slept on us in basketball, but it’s been great year overall. “

The great year includes a run to the Region 2D title game in football.

“We wanted to carry things over to basketball,” Hill said. “We’ve had some tough losses after that great start, but our work has paid off. It’s kind of crazy how things have worked out.”

Nothing came easy Tuesday. The Wolfpack opened a 24-15 lead with 3:40 left in the first half but John Battle closed within 27-23 to close the half.

Ridgeview then built a 44-33 margin with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Trojans (7-15) then rallied within 47-45 in the third quarter and 54-51 with 1:57 left in the game.

“ I was happy with the effort, but we’ve got to find a way to get over the top and cut out the mental mistakes once we climb the hill,” Battle coach Steve Posey said.

Six-foot-five freshman Evan Hankins led Battle with 14 points, while sophomore Gavin Ratliff added 11. The Trojan roster also includes freshman Elijah Childress

There is more good news for John Battle fans as the junior varsity team (18-1) will face Union for the district title on Saturday.

“ We’ve got some good kids coming up, and we’re looking forward to it,” Posey said.

The future is now for Ridgeview, which faces defending Class 2 state champ Union Thursday at Union. Just two seniors start for the Wolfpack.

“ This is one of the hardest working groups we’ve ever had, and they’ve put in the effort for this,” said McCowan, a former basketball standout at Ervinton High School “The previous school record for wins here was like 13 or 14. We just have a balanced group with each guy meshing with each other

“ John Battle is a tough matchup for us with their size, but I was proud of the way we weathered the storm again.”

Hill finished with 17 points Tuesday, while 6-5 senior Austin Mullins added 11.

