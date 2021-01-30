WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City takes 71-53 Mountain 7 win over John Battle

“I can’t fault the effort from my guys. Gate City is peaking at the right time, they are playing some good ball right now,” said Posey, whose Trojans were victimized by eight 3s, including three from Ryan Jessee, who led the balanced Blue Devils with 11 points. “They knocked some 3s down that the first time we played they didn’t hit those.

“We ran that 2-3 zone, but they shot us out of it and we had to go back to man. They were the better ball club tonight for sure.”

Starnes and Jacob Taylor added 10 points each for Gate City (8-6), while freshman Eli McMurray added nine for the Blue Devils, who got points from 10 of the 13 players in the game.

“It could be these five one night, these five next night, these five one quarter, these five next quarter, that is the way it goes,” Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion said. “It is a good problem to have when you have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit so I thought on the road at John Battle, we never play well here.

“In ‘18 we were up here and we were up eight at halftime and pulled it out. That is just the way it rolls on the road. Any road win is a good win.”

Smith led the Trojans, running the floor and driving to the bucket to finish with 20 points, helping John Battle stay within striking distance.