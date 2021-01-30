WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City takes 71-53 Mountain 7 win over John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – Zack Smith is tired, but call it a good tired.
At least he’s getting to play ball.
“It has been tiring, really tiring,” said Smith, a John Battle senior, who has one game remaining in this most unusual of seasons. “I personally have been tired, but it is a challenge to stay in shape and just play three times a week.”
John Battle (3-11), which will play one more game on Monday, dropped a 71-53 Mountain 7 District regular season ending decision to Gate City on Saturday afternoon.
“It has been a crazy season, that is for sure,” John Battle head coach Steve Posey said. “You lose out on your practice time and unfortunately it sometimes reflects in your game time as well.”
It has certainly not been a normal season for the perennial powerhouse Blue Devils, who have continued to adjust to losing three 2,000 point scorers over the last three seasons.
“It has been crazy. We have already had a shortened year, plus, no fans, it is so crazy,” said Gate City senior Eli Starnes, who contributed to the Blue Devils state championship in 2018. “We are used to playing in front of packed houses and now it feels like we are playing travel ball. It has been weird.”
What wasn’t weird was Gate City’s continued dominance over the Trojans, but John Battle hung close in this one, falling behind 20-8 after one quarter and 41-31 at the break, but trailing by just 12 with 5:17 to play in the game.
“I can’t fault the effort from my guys. Gate City is peaking at the right time, they are playing some good ball right now,” said Posey, whose Trojans were victimized by eight 3s, including three from Ryan Jessee, who led the balanced Blue Devils with 11 points. “They knocked some 3s down that the first time we played they didn’t hit those.
“We ran that 2-3 zone, but they shot us out of it and we had to go back to man. They were the better ball club tonight for sure.”
Starnes and Jacob Taylor added 10 points each for Gate City (8-6), while freshman Eli McMurray added nine for the Blue Devils, who got points from 10 of the 13 players in the game.
“It could be these five one night, these five next night, these five one quarter, these five next quarter, that is the way it goes,” Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion said. “It is a good problem to have when you have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit so I thought on the road at John Battle, we never play well here.
“In ‘18 we were up here and we were up eight at halftime and pulled it out. That is just the way it rolls on the road. Any road win is a good win.”
Smith led the Trojans, running the floor and driving to the bucket to finish with 20 points, helping John Battle stay within striking distance.
“Last time it is more defensive errors, the same type of game as tonight,” said Smith, a future baseball player at King University, whose Trojans’ baseball team has a meeting slated for Monday. “If we can overcome that we can probably beat Wise on Monday.”
Bryson Almany added 10 points and Emmett Foster contributed nine for John Battle, which will host Wise County Central on Monday in the final game of the season for both teams.
“I want to go out with a win, hopefully,” Smith said. “It has been really weird, but I am just glad we had a season. It could have been way worse.”
Gate City will play Ridgeview on Tuesday at Wise County Central, with the winner earning the Mountain 7 District second seed and a Region 2D home playoff game in two weeks.
“It will be a good game, a postseason-type game,” Vermillion said. “No fans so it will just be two teams going at each other and two coaches that like each other. It will be a fun game. Both teams deserve to play in that game, a good opportunity for both clubs.”
The Mountain 7 District chose to cancel its district tournament to lessen the likelihood of issues with the coronavirus.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of difference in the outcome of the season, but it is a fun thing to do,” Vermillion said. “It is less games, I wish we could play, but it is what it is. I am at the age I will do what my supervisors tell me to do and we will roll with it that way…
“It has been a fast season. I am glad that we at least got to play, I just hope we can finish it out.”
Starnes certainly wants that win for one more home game at Gate City, even if the usual packed house will include mostly empty seats.
“We are looking to get a win Tuesday to be able to play at least one more on our home court,” Starnes said. “We don’t have the home crowd advantage anymore, but we are confident and every win we get we get even more confident so we are starting to feel better.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543