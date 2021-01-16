WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City rolls past John Battle, 80-49

GATE CITY, Va. - With the normal raucous Gate City supporters not able to be in attendance on Saturday night due to COVID-19 protocols, Scott Vermillion turned to another source of energy at halftime.
Youth.
“We went young and played with some passion and some desire and some want-to,” said Vermillion, Gate City’s head coach. “Old-fashioned effort and desire takes you a long way and that paced us for the second half. I thought our old heads then came back in and played like they are supposed to.”
Led by an influx of youngsters off the bench, Gate City outscored John Battle 53-18 after the break, using aggressive defense, crashing the boards and crisp passing to overcome a four-point halftime deficit to sounding thrash the Trojans 80-49 in a Mountain 7 District home game.
“I think they came in key for us,” Gate City senior Matthew Gose said. “Our seniors, our energy really wasn’t that great and they really helped us. We really picked it up after that.”
Players like Ryan Jessee, Chris Woodall, Ethan Dishner, Trevor Herron and Eli McMurray forced the issue coming out of halftime, forcing turnovers, making baskets and free throws, pulling away from a 31-27 halftime deficit to take a 10-point lead into the final period.
“It was an opportunity for them to play. They have been sitting over there watching the other guys play so it was their chance and I was proud of them,” Vermillion said. “It bodes well for the future for those kids, but game reps and seeing the fruit of what you are trying to do certainly does create success and then it creates believability and right now we are still trying to find ourselves and we had better hurry and find ourselves.”
The 6-foot-3 Gose led the balanced Blue Devils with 14 points, nearly all of which came on offensive boards.
“I think the key was just getting to the hole for us because we started out slow the first half, but getting to the hole is really what started it out for us in the second half,” he said.
John Battle (2-5, 2-5), which trailed Union 37-4 at halftime last Saturday, played an inspired first half that featured eight lead changes and three ties. Zack Smith scored 10 of his game-high 19 points to give the Trojans a 31-27 lead at the break.
Noah Ratliff, whose father, Mike, played with Vermillion at Clinch Valley College – now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise – added 11 points and Bryson Almany added 10 for the Trojans, who haven’t beaten Gate City since a tournament game in the old Highlands District on Feb. 25, 1992.
Vermillion was a junior on that Gate City team all those years ago.
“Hats off to John Battle, I thought their young kids handled pressure well, especially early, they just got tired,” said Vermillion, whose Blue Devils subbed liberally, playing all 14 players on the roster, with 13 putting points on the board. “We rolled 14 at them and they just got tired, but they have some really nice players. I played with Ratliff’s daddy so it was neat to see him have some success tonight, he played a really good game.”
The fact that Gate City (3-4, 2-4) – which had an 82-game district win streak snapped last month - hasn’t had its usual success early in the season is no surprise after losing three 2,000-point scorers over the last three seasons.
“It is completely different,” Gose said. “We had three 30-point [a game] scorers leave so it is a lot different.”
Different, but fun for Vermillion.
“It has been really fun. We knew who we were the last four or five years going into it,” he said. “This year we are trying to find who we are. I have got an idea of who it is and what it looks like, but they have to choose it. Eventually it either comes together and we figure it out, but that is the fun part of coaching to me. I enjoy that part.”
McMurray had seven of his 10 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that began a 24-0 run for the Blue Devils.
“These guys are so scared to mess up it seems like that they play nervous. They turned it loose in the second half, I was proud of them,” Vermillion said. “I really was, I was proud of their effort and proud of their execution. We hit the open man and we made the easy shot instead of making it hard.”
Normally, the Gate City throng of supporters would have been on their feet, cheering on the Blue Devils for more, but there was no throng in this one. Just a few socially distanced and masked spectators on one side and none on the other.
“Sometimes it is hard because big crowds, they get you going, but tonight we struggled with that,” Gose said.
“We are used to it. It would be nice if we had the crowd, but the kids are just thankful for the opportunity to play,” added Vermillion. “We could have been shut down, but I am just glad the Virginia High School League and our county let us play. They are taking the good part of it and rolling with it.”
That works for Gose. He just wants to play ball.
“It means a lot,” he said. “We didn’t know if we were going to get to play or not, but thank God we are.”
