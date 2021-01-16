WATCH NOW: PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City rolls past John Battle, 80-49

The fact that Gate City (3-4, 2-4) – which had an 82-game district win streak snapped last month - hasn’t had its usual success early in the season is no surprise after losing three 2,000-point scorers over the last three seasons.

“It is completely different,” Gose said. “We had three 30-point [a game] scorers leave so it is a lot different.”

Different, but fun for Vermillion.

“It has been really fun. We knew who we were the last four or five years going into it,” he said. “This year we are trying to find who we are. I have got an idea of who it is and what it looks like, but they have to choose it. Eventually it either comes together and we figure it out, but that is the fun part of coaching to me. I enjoy that part.”

McMurray had seven of his 10 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that began a 24-0 run for the Blue Devils.

“These guys are so scared to mess up it seems like that they play nervous. They turned it loose in the second half, I was proud of them,” Vermillion said. “I really was, I was proud of their effort and proud of their execution. We hit the open man and we made the easy shot instead of making it hard.”