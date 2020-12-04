Watch Now: PREP BASKETBALL: Young Vikings suffer growing pains in 99-76 loss to D-B

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Brandon Dufore and his friends on the Tennessee High Vikings basketball team have embarked on a long-range mission.

One year after guiding the THS freshman squad to a perfect season, Dufore is among four sophomore starters.

Another lesson of growth came Friday as the Vikings dropped a 99-76 decision to the unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

“It’s early in the season and we’re still getting the jitters out, but we’re starting to jell,” Dufore said.

With a blend of paint and perimeter work, the 6-foot-4 Dufore flashed his potential Friday with a career-high 21 points.

The top four scorers for THS were all sophomores. That group included Wade Witcher (17 points), Braden Wilhoit (12) and Maddox Fritts with 10.

The young Vikings are not only adjusting to the physical tone of varsity ball, they are adapting to the new up-tempo pace employed by first-year THS coach Michael McMeans.

“We’re asking sophomores to win for us,” McMeans said. “That’s tough for a 15-year-old, especially against a team like D-B, but we’ve gotten a little better with each game.”