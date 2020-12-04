Watch Now: PREP BASKETBALL: Young Vikings suffer growing pains in 99-76 loss to D-B

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Brandon Dufore and his friends on the Tennessee High Vikings basketball team have embarked on a long-range mission.
One year after guiding the THS freshman squad to a perfect season, Dufore is among four sophomore starters.
Another lesson of growth came Friday as the Vikings dropped a 99-76 decision to the unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett Indians.
“It’s early in the season and we’re still getting the jitters out, but we’re starting to jell,” Dufore said.
With a blend of paint and perimeter work, the 6-foot-4 Dufore flashed his potential Friday with a career-high 21 points.
The top four scorers for THS were all sophomores. That group included Wade Witcher (17 points), Braden Wilhoit (12) and Maddox Fritts with 10.
The young Vikings are not only adjusting to the physical tone of varsity ball, they are adapting to the new up-tempo pace employed by first-year THS coach Michael McMeans.
“We’re asking sophomores to win for us,” McMeans said. “That’s tough for a 15-year-old, especially against a team like D-B, but we’ve gotten a little better with each game.”
That improvement was reflected in the second half when THS chopped a 69-45 third quarter deficit to 78-67 with just under six minutes left to play.
“Coach pushed us there and we made a run,” Dufore said. “We kind of got gassed late, but we were playing real hard.”
Tennessee High scored 24 points in the final quarter. The Vikings simply had no answers for the depth and size of D-B, as 6-4 senior Jahson Dennis (26 points) and versatile 6-4 junior Jack Browder (23) went to work for the 6-0 Indians.
McMeans said the Vikings were limited to basically six players after a couple of injuries in Friday’s junior varsity game. Powerful six-foot-three, 202-pound Virginia Tech football recruit Jaden Keller is one of several Vikings sidelined due to injury and illness
“It came down to a depth issue tonight and we ran out of gas,” McMeans said. “We don’t have a ton of size and that hurts in rebounding. It’s just going to take a while to adjust.”
Quick junior guard Kenyae Carter added eight points and some effective transition plays for the Vikings.
Dufore trusts the process.
“We’ve got a smaller team right now, but we’re getting better,” Dufore said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!