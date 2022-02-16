WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Wise Central, Ridgeview advance to Mountain 7 District finals

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Emmah McAmis first picked up a basketball at age three. She has been on a roll ever since.

The 5-foot-6 freshman guard entered Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District tournament semifinals averaging over 21 points per game for the Wise County Central Warriors.

Relying on aggression and quickness, McAmis supplied 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals to guide the Warriors to a 54-47 win over the Gate City Blue Devils at Ridgeview View High School.

“My dad [T.J] was a coach, so I grew up in the gym,” McAmis said. “I don’t know if I could actually dribble a basketball when I was three, but I always had a ball in my hands.”

Emmah has polished her skills through countless tournaments, camps and drills.

“I’ve worked at the game every day,” McAmis said.

The other key for Central Wednesday was a program staple - relentless man-to-man defense.

“That was the plan,” said 5-7 senior Jill Sturgill, who added 20 points and six rebounds for Central. “We wanted to come out attacking and get our offense going without rushing things.”

Mission accomplished.

The Warriors grabbed an 11-3 lead at the 3:19 mark of the first quarter when the quick Sturgill split the defense for a driving layup. GC called for a timeout, but Wise Central carried a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter.

With waves of defense, Wise Central expanded its margin to 23-7 with 4:58 left in the half when freshman Abigail Jordan connected on a 3-pointer. After another GC timeout, Central led 25-11 at the half.

“These girls know it’s tournament time and that they have to bring their best,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “We’ve started very well on defense in a lot of games, and we played great defense in the first half tonight.”

The Blue Devils finally found some answers on offense in the third quarter, chopping the deficit to 34-27 with one minute remaining in the quarter.

“We let [Wise Central] dictate the pace early and we gave them too many extra opportunities,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Once we settled down in the second half and were more patient on offense, I thought we played well.”

GC fans were on their feet with 32 seconds left in the game when the Blue Devils pulled within 51-45, but Sturgill ended the suspense with two more free throws.

“Gate City had some players step up and make some big plays, but we kept attacking and scoring instead of freezing up,” Dotson said.

The Blue Devils were led by senior Macey Mullins with 16 points and junior Adyson Gibson with 13.

Dotson has not been surprised by the rapid emerge of McAmis.

“I knew she was going to be an athlete from early on,” Dotson said.

Sturgill remembers the first time she saw McAmis work her hoops magic.

“I was on a fourth and fifth grade team and Emmah was in third grade at Wise Primary School. She was moved up to play on our team and I was like ‘Dang, she’s a good little basketball player,’” Sturgill said.

What about those freshman jitters?

“I do get a little nervous, but the chemistry on this team really picks me up,” McAmis said. “I just have to look at my seniors and know things will be okay. We all have each other’s back.”

The Warriors shot 59 percent from the field.

Gate City (14-10) and Wise Central (20-5) split their regular season games, with GC taking a 56-53 overtime decision behind a 22-point performance from Gibson. The Blue Devils advanced to the past two Class 2 championship games behind current East Tennessee State basketball regular Sarah Thompson.

Ridgeview 44, John Battle 31

The regular season champions pushed their win streak to seven as battle-tested seniors Hailey Sutherland and Brooke Frazier combined for 29 points.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well or play good defense in the first half,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We were a little better to start the third quarter and turned it up on defense enough to build a lead.

“John Battle played extremely hard. And they’ve been playing hard knowing their coach [Jeff Adkins] is retiring at the end of the year.”

The Wolfpack swept JB in the regular season by scores of 62-22 and 68-32.

“We made a lot of progress tonight, and we’re getting ready to turn the corner on this thing,” Adkins said. “We were coming off a big win on Monday at Union, and nobody thought we would be here.”

Executing a patient halfcourt man offense, the Trojans trailed just 11-9 after the first quarter and 16-14 with four minutes left in the half.

“We did a good job on the boards early, but we struggled to score in the second half as Ridgeview picked up the heat on offense,” Adkins said.

After taking a 23-16 lead into halftime, Ridgeview (20-3) expanded its advantage to 32-16 at the two-minute mark of the third quarter. The suspense was over.

Sutherland paced Ridgeview with 16 points and controlled the paint. John Battle (10-14) was led by Anna McKee with 14 points and Hanna Jo McReynolds with 10.

The Wolfpack will host Wise Central in Friday’s title game. Ridgeview also advanced to Friday’s JV championship where the Wolfpack will face Abingdon.

John Battle moves on to the Region 2D tournament next Tuesday.

“This is the first time since 2012 that John Battle has won 10 games, and we clinched our first regional berth since 2012,” Adkins said. “We’re doing some good things.”

Ridgeview advanced to the Region D title game last season before falling to Gate City.

A team from the Mountain 7 has competed for Class 2 state title for eight straight years.