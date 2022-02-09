WATCH NOW | PREP BASKETBALL: Virginia High boys snap Graham's 61-game Southwest District win streak, move into tie for 1st Place with G-Men; Bearcat girls win

BRISTOL, Va. – The streak is over in the Southwest District and a new team is tied atop the standings.

Behind 21 points and six assists from point guard Dante Worley, the Virginia High Bearcats earned a 49-45 win over Graham G-Men Tuesday night in a SWD thriller at the Bearcat Den.

VHS (14-6, 5-1) is now tied with Graham (10-6, 5-1) for first in the SWD. Graham entered the night with a 61-game win streak in district play,

“We knew about that streak. We wanted to end it tonight and show everybody what Virginia High basketball is about,” Worley said.

The Bearcats were all about defense Tuesday, holding Graham to a 31 percent shooting effort form the field.

Aquemini Martin (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Davarion Mozell (11 points) also starred for VHS.

“We all know how good Graham is, and our guys were up for the challenge,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw.

Graves collected 26 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday, but the Bearcats made him work.

“The key was containing Graves,” Gallishaw said. “He’s a great player and we knew he was going to score, but we made it difficult for him.”

VHS employed double-teams and a zone against Graves.

“We did everything we could, and I think we did a good job overall,” Gallishaw said.

The Bearcats grabbed a 16-12 lead at the four-minute mark of the second quarter when Worley and Mozell hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The margin grew to 20-12 with 2:45 left in the first half and VHS took a 24-19 advantage into halftime.

Graves was held to nine points over the first two quarters as the G-Men shot just 26 percent from field.

When Graham pulled within 33-31 with 2:30 left in third quarter, Worley responded with five straight points to put VHS up 38-31 entering the fourth.

Another three from Mozell gave VHS 41-31 advantage in the opening minute of the fourth, but Graham was not finished.

The G-Men trailed just 43-41 with 3:43 left in the game when Worley canned two more free throws. Graham finally tied at the game at 45-45 with 2:10 left when Graves scored on a stick back.

The stage was set for the dramatic final minute and Worley was again on center stage. He hit two free throws the 41 second mark to put VHS up 47-45. Graham then turned the ball at the 18 second mark when Graves faced multiple defenders.

“ This is a big win for our program,” Gallishaw said.

GIRLS

Virginia High 51, Graham 43

VHS guard Maria Wilson reached the 1,000-career point mark last week. The 5-6 senior guard was involved in another emotional scene Tuesday.

Wilson scored 13 points to guide the Bearcats (9-8, 4-3) to the win on senior night.

“ This moment is more special,” said Wilson, a three-year starter. “I’ve never been on a team this close. Playing with all my sisters one last time here at home, it’s really emotional. They are like a family to me, and I always try to push everybody to do their best.”

Dianna Spence (19 points, five rebounds), Adie Ratcliffe (13 rebounds) and Caitlyn McFarlane are the other VHS seniors. Spence, a four-year starter who has 500 career rebounds, is just 10 points away the 1,000-point mark.

VHS coach Kevin Timmons watched as his veterans were honored in an elaborate ceremony at mid-court following the game.

“ I try not to make this an emotional might, but it always is,” Timmons said. “Graham usually plays well at this point of the season, but we got the job done.”

Timmons can count on production from Wilson, who doubles as a scoring machine in soccer.

“ Maria is a scrappy athlete who never backs down and she’s one of the most genuine people I know,” Timmons said. “It’s not easy to play for me, but Maria has accepted the challenge for four years.”

After trailing 8-7 in the first quarter, VHS led through the rest of the game.

Graham (3-12, 0-5) trailed just with 43-39 with 59 seconds left in the game. That’s when freshman guard Charli Carpenter hit two free throws for VHS. Spence followed with two more free throws 20 seconds later.

Senior center Elle Gunter paced Graham with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

“ I’ll remember this night for a long time. And getting the win makes it even better,” Wilson said.

