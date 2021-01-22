WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central boys upset Elizabethton, 64-56

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - There’s a reason why a coaching staff comes up with a game plan.
Follow the plan and it works. It did for Sullivan Central on Friday night, with the Cougars picking up a 64-56 Three Rivers Conference boys upset of Elizabethton at John Treadway Gym.
“My kids just finally bought into the game plan whenever we gave it to them and followed it for four quarters,” Sullivan Central head coach Derek McGhee said. “We have done it for three, we have done it for two, we have done it for one, but we haven’t done it for four before tonight.”
McGhee, in his sixth season as head coach at Sullivan Central, put the win right up there with a victory two years ago against John Dyer and Sullivan East. This time the Cougars took down the Cyclones, coached by his friend Lucas Honeycutt.
“At that time I wanted to beat Coach Dyer and this time I wanted to beat Lucas because I feel like Lucas is the best basketball coach in Northeast Tennessee,” said McGhee, who had never beaten Elizabethton in his tenure in Blountville.
Sullivan Central got a lift from Joltin Harrison, who broke out of a season-long shooting slump to score 18 points, including five 3-pointers and 15 points in the first half, leading the Cougars to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and 33-24 at the break.
“I am super proud of Joltin, this is the best game he has had all year,” McGhee said. “He has been dealing with a little injury that nobody really knows about. He has been struggling and it has been hard for him to get going and he came out tonight and led us in the first half. I felt like we had our other big players step up in the second half.”
Ty Barb added 10 of his 16 points after halftime, while Ethan Lane had 12 of his 13 points in the fourth period. Barb and Harrison Sherfey, who finished with 11 points, added five points each in the final quarter.
“They had some kids step up in different quarters,” Honeycutt said. “It seemed like it was a different kid killing us every quarter. I don’t think we did a really good job transition early, getting matched up was a big problem all night. That led to some easy baskets, but they hit some tough shots too over top of us.
“I thought they just kept answering. Every time that we would answer and come back and get a lead they would come back and do the same thing.”
Defensively, the Cougars were looking to shut down Jake Roberts, who scored 30 in a blowout win at Central earlier this season. He was limited to 12 points in this one. Williams Willocks added 12 points, while Nicholas Wilson and Seth Carter had 11 points each.
“[Roberts] lit us up pretty good at our place for 30 and I feel like we did a pretty good job on him tonight and that was the whole game plan was to stop him and not let 50 [Wilson] get offensive rebounds,” said McGhee, whose Cougars lost the lead in the third quarter, but never trailed by more than two. “I am really proud of my kids for sticking with it.”
Sullivan Central will visit Tennessee High today at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 59, Sullivan Central 36
Lina Lyon and Reena Lane hit four 3-pointers apiece and the Cyclones clamped down the shorthanded Cougars, avenging an earlier overtime loss in Blountville.
“These kids are hungry, they are fiery, they are fun bunch to coach,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Andrews said. “Sometimes we go back and forth with each other, but I like that and I just think they had a really good week of prep....
“I told them yesterday that is the best practice we have had all year and I think it showed tonight.”
Sullivan Central played without the sister guard duo of Emma and Rache Niebruegge, who are quarantined due to the coronavirus. It showed too, with the Cougars falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, eventually narrowing the margin to 16-12 before Breanna Yarber picked up her third foul and went to the bench.
“That hurts you. Offensively wise we just couldn’t get in the flow of anything,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “We depend on our point guard, Emma and her sister Rachel, to kind of get things going for us. I think we came out a little timid and scared because of that because we didn’t have those two and kind of got ourselves in a hole and couldn’t recover.”
Yarber, the Patrick Henry transfer, who made her Cougars’ debut in that previous win over the Cyclones, finished with 17 points, but fouled out in the third period. Jaelyn West added 12 points in the loss.
Elizabethton was led by Lyon with 17 points, while Lane added 12, including a trio of third quarter 3-pointers that erased any hopes of a Sullivan Central comeback. Morgan Headrick contributed 10 points for the Cyclones, who had 10 3-pointers to none for the Cougars.
Sullivan Central will look to bounce back this morning with an 11 a.m. contest at Tennessee High.
“We got into foul trouble, I think all of our points came from our post players tonight so it kind of hurts with your guards missing, but foul trouble too, we had to sit [Yarber] on the bench, that made a huge difference too,” Walling said. “Our kids kept battling. We had to stay in that zone to stay out of foul trouble, but then at the end we had go man to see what we could do. It just wasn’t our night.”
