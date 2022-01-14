WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Standbridge leads Sullivan East past THS, 75-63

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Braden Standbridge knows his role.

The 6-foot-1 Sullivan East senior guard certainly played it well on Friday night, scoring a team-high 17 points in the Patriots’ 75-63 victory over Tennessee High at the Dyer Dome in the first meeting between the rivals since 2019.

“This is a rivalry that runs back a long time so there is a lot riding on these games,” said Standbridge, whose Patriots are playing the Vikings again now that they’re both in the Three Rivers Conference.

With high-scoring Dylan Bartley relegated to the bench for most of the first half due to foul trouble, Standbridge did his part to make up for his production, scoring 13 first half points, and then sparked an early third quarter run with a steal and basket that enabled the Patriots jump out to an 11-point lead, a margin that eventually grew to 14.

“He is a very key piece to our team, everybody knows that, that isn’t a secret, but our job as a team is just to be able to play through whatever situation,” said Standbridge, whose Patriots outscored the Vikings 63-46 over the final three quarters. “We just want to focus on us. We are just playing to the best of our ability and I think everybody knows their role and they did that great tonight.”

It wasn’t just Standbridge. While Bartley did score 15 points, including three 3s in the second half, Masun Tate added 16 points and Ashton Davison tossed in 10. Logan Murray had seven points, while Hunter Brown and freshman Zach Johnson had five apiece off the bench.

“You will take that every single night against Bartley and then we let everybody else kill us,” Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans said. “That is the unfortunate part because we kind of hang our hats on defense. We thought if we could do that good of a job on him, you feel pretty good about your chances to win the game, but then we let everybody else go.

Tennessee High (6-12, 0-1) jumped out to a 17-12 first quarter lead, led by Ty Hopson, who had 13 of his 19 points in the opening half.

“That was probably his best game of the season so far,” McMeans said. “Maybe he is getting healthy there and just feeling better so hopefully he builds on this. That is a good confidence game for him.”

Six lead changes and four ties highlighted the first half, with Sullivan East (12-4, 1-2) taking a 32-29 lead into the break, going ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Murray.

That was followed by a quick 10-3 run to take 40-31 lead with 5:20 to go in the third quarter. Bartley finally got on the board with a 3 with 2:14 to go in that period. The Patriots had four their seven 3s in the third, two by Bartley and one each by Standbridge and Tate.

“You can’t turn it over that much and let them get happy on 3-pointers and that is what they did,” McMeans said. “We made it easy on them there in the third quarter because we didn’t come out with the same desire to win as they did in the third quarter.”

Tennessee High trimmed the margin to six on two occasions, including 61-54 with 4:27 to go behind Brandon Dufore, who had 13 of his game-high 22 points in the final period.

Any comeback hopes were dashed with Bartley and Tate combining for 15 of the Patriots’ 20 fourth quarter points.

“We just try to do what we do best and keep focusing on fulfilling our roles,” Standbridge said. “We try not to worry about the score, we look at that at the end of the game, and if we play to the best of our abilities we can sleep at night no matter what the score is.”

Tennessee High, which received 41 of its points from Dufore and Hopson, was playing its first conference game of the season.

“We have got seven more to go so we have just got to keep building,” McMeans said. “We have got seven more and with this being our first one, we have still chance to dig our way out of it.

Sullivan East had last played Tennessee High on Jan. 18, 2019, a win for the Vikings. The Patriots certainly enjoyed the return engagement.

“We hadn’t played those guys in a long time and it is nice seeing them back in the Patriot Palace, the Dyer Dome, a great rivalry, a great atmosphere,” said Faver, who was an assistant to John Dyer the last time they played. “They are a great team, Coach McMeans is a great coach. I am proud of my guys for how they fought for 32 minutes.

“We just hung in there and kept battling. It was a complete effort, everybody, starting, bench, it doesn’t matter, it is about everybody.”

The regularly scheduled girls game was not played due to Tennessee High being in quarantine related to issues with COVID-19.

