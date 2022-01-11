WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Show and tell’; Offseason works paying off for Graves, scores 21 to lift Graham past Richlands in Southwest District action

Altizer, who scored 64 points in a recent three-game stretch, averages 17 points on the season.

“Jaylin does a great job of us on offense and defense,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said. “We can use her in several positions, including the post, and we don’t take her out long.”

The Richlands roster features four seniors who have been on the varsity since their freshmen years. Two of those seniors start.

“We’ve had these girls for several years and they’ve done a great job of helping get this program where it needs to be with their focus,” Lowe said. “Our seniors are great leaders, and our young girls are doing a great job.”

The Blues (8-5) forced 17 turnovers in the first half.

“Before the game, we talked about setting the tone on defense with our intensity, energy and ball pressure. And we came out playing great defense,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said.

Five-foot-11 Erica Lamie supplied 15 points and six rebounds for Richlands.

“Opening district and playing at home was big for us, and I’m extremely proud of our performance,” Lowe said,