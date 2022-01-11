WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Show and tell’; Offseason works paying off for Graves, scores 21 to lift Graham past Richlands in Southwest District action

RICHLANDS, Va. – Graham senior David Graves spent his summer honing his basketball skills with the Bristol-based Big Shots Elite AAU team.
Tuesday night, the 6-2 senior played another game of show and tell.
Graves scored 21 points as the Graham G-Men stopped the Richlands Blue Tornado 67-51 in the Southwest District opener for both teams. Graham pushed its SWD win streak to 57.
En route to earning SWD player of the year last season, Graves averaged18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Through four games this season, Graves is averaging 23 points.
“We all put in hard work over the summer, and it’s paying off now,” Graves said. “I faced AAU teams from around the nation in several states. I’ve worked on my ballhandling and just being comfortable in crunch time.”
Richlands closed within46-40 to close the third quarter, but Graves took over from there with pull-up jumpers, creative drives and smart passes to open teammates.
“We’ve been preparing for this game for a week since a few of our games were cancelled,” Graves said. “We have to show up in games like this.”
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points for Graham
The G-Men (1-3) opened the season with losses to Abingdon, Bluefield and Martinsville. To make matter worse, Graham will not be able to use its home gym this season due to flooding in its home gym.”
“Richlands always plays us hard, so we’re thrilled to get this win,” Graham coach Todd Baker
“We made a run, but Graves about 10 points in a row in the second half, and we just didn’t have anything for,” Richlands coach Fred Phillips said. “Graves can do it all, inside or outside.”
With Graves working his magic, Graham grabbed an 8-0 lead, but Richlands maintained contact behind a 24-point effort by senior Canyon Wilson.
Richlands opened the season with a 7-3 record in non-district game behind the scoring of Colton Mullins.
Richlands senior Sage Webb, who scored nine points Tuesday, will sign his letter of intent to play football at the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.
GIRLS
Richlands 62, Graham 41
Richlands earned its sixth straight win behind the play of a familiar name to longtime Richlands basketball fans.
Five-foot-seven sophomore point guard Jaylin Altizer, daughter of former Richlands boys’ basketball star. J.J. Altizer posted a career-high 27-point performance as the Blues opened district play in style.
Altizer, who scored 64 points in a recent three-game stretch, averages 17 points on the season.
“Jaylin does a great job of us on offense and defense,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said. “We can use her in several positions, including the post, and we don’t take her out long.”
The Richlands roster features four seniors who have been on the varsity since their freshmen years. Two of those seniors start.
“We’ve had these girls for several years and they’ve done a great job of helping get this program where it needs to be with their focus,” Lowe said. “Our seniors are great leaders, and our young girls are doing a great job.”
The Blues (8-5) forced 17 turnovers in the first half.
“Before the game, we talked about setting the tone on defense with our intensity, energy and ball pressure. And we came out playing great defense,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said.
Five-foot-11 Erica Lamie supplied 15 points and six rebounds for Richlands.
“Opening district and playing at home was big for us, and I’m extremely proud of our performance,” Lowe said,
Elle Gunter paced Graham (3-7, 0-1) with 15 points. Graham scoring 20 points in the final quarter