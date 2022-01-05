WATCH NOW | PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview girls win Mountain 7 District showdown with Wise Central; Wolfpack boys still unbeaten

Frazier has seen Sutherland hit plenty of creative and pressure shots.

“ As soon as Hailey catches the pass in the paint, she has faced a double-team from pretty much every team we’ve played this season and still found ways to score,” Frazier said. “Hailey has multiple moves in her arsenal.”

Brooklyn Frazier and Caiti Hill supplied 16 points apiece for Ridgeview, with Frazier navigating through the pressure defense of Central.

“ That goes back to facing really good teams in the tournaments we’ve played so far,” Coach Frazier said. “Hopefully, we’re learning what it takes to win games.”

The aggressive Hill scored 13 of her points in the final quarter. Most t of her damage came on bold drives.

“ I knew that I had go up strong and finish my layups instead of looking for the foul,” Hill said. “This was a very nerve-wracking game.”‘

Following the slow start by his team, Wise Central coach Robin Dotson switched from his familiar man-to-man defense to a zone look in an effort to slow down Sutherland. But the Ridgeview post continued to dominate in the paint.