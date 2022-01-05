WATCH NOW | PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview girls win Mountain 7 District showdown with Wise Central; Wolfpack boys still unbeaten

WISE. Va. – At 5-foot-11, Ridgeview girls senior basketball player Hailey Sutherland draws attention on every play.
With each season and game, Sutherland has found a way to confound defenders and create headaches for opposing coaches
In Tuesday night's Mountain 7 District opener, Sutherland guided the Ridgeview Wolfpack to 66-47 win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
With a mix of fluid post moves, stick backs and athletic ability, Sutherland scored 21 points and snared 15 rebounds despite collecting her fourth foul early in the third quarter.
“ Most teams in the Mountain 7 tend to double-team me, so I’ve gotten used to it over the years,” said Sutherland, a three-year starter. “I’ve developed more moves, and it really helps in games like this to create shots for myself.”
A large crowd began arriving around 5 p.m. for the latest clash between the district rivals, Sutherland set the tone early as Ridgeview (9-1) grabbed a 17-10 lead early in the second quarter.
“I don’t know who does the scheduling, but it’s interesting to have us play each other on the first night of district play,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “This is a good rivalry. [Wise Central] is always prepared, but we executed when we had to and hit a few shots.”
Frazier has seen Sutherland hit plenty of creative and pressure shots.
“ As soon as Hailey catches the pass in the paint, she has faced a double-team from pretty much every team we’ve played this season and still found ways to score,” Frazier said. “Hailey has multiple moves in her arsenal.”
Brooklyn Frazier and Caiti Hill supplied 16 points apiece for Ridgeview, with Frazier navigating through the pressure defense of Central.
“ That goes back to facing really good teams in the tournaments we’ve played so far,” Coach Frazier said. “Hopefully, we’re learning what it takes to win games.”
The aggressive Hill scored 13 of her points in the final quarter. Most t of her damage came on bold drives.
“ I knew that I had go up strong and finish my layups instead of looking for the foul,” Hill said. “This was a very nerve-wracking game.”‘
Following the slow start by his team, Wise Central coach Robin Dotson switched from his familiar man-to-man defense to a zone look in an effort to slow down Sutherland. But the Ridgeview post continued to dominate in the paint.
“ Sutherland is a difference maker,” Dotson said. “When you’re playing someone 5-8 on her, it’s tough. We had a little success with the zone. Maybe we should have played zone some more, but we did make a run.”
After falling behind 25-19 at the 6:56 mark of the third quarter Central (7-3) grabbed a 26-25 advantage two minutes later when Emmah McAmis (23 points) converted a scoop shoot and free throw. But the drama ended there.
“ We got outcoached and outplayed,” Dotson said. “[Ridgeview] was more physical than us in the second half, and they made some plays. We weren’t able to get back in the game after we got down.”
Sutherland missed most of the third quarter with foul trouble. But when she returned in the fourth quarter, Ridgeview outscored Central 31-16.
“ This was a big game, so we had to execute,” Sutherland said. “I’ve played with a lot of talented leaders here, and I’ve learned a lot from them.”
BOYS
Ridgeview 75, Wise Central 66
Behind an inside and outside attack from Cannon Hill (22 points) and Austin Mullins (21 points), Ridgeview held off the Warriors in a wild one.
“ It doesn’t matter how these two teams are doing in a season, it’s going to be a good environment when we play,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said.
The Wise Central gym was loud when the Warriors took a 53-52 lead into the final quarter.
“ We settled down there in the fourth and it made a difference,” McCowan said. “The Mountain 7 is tough.”
Ridgeview, which converted 26 of 46 free throw attempts, is now 11-0.
““ That’s a good start, but we’ve got to bring our energy every night and push ourselves,” McCowan said. “There’s a lot of expectations when you’re 11-0.”
Casey Dotson led Wise Central (1-8) with 19 points.
sagregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
