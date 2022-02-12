WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview girls clinch Mountain 7 District title; Abingdon boys prevail in OT

ABINGDON, Va. - Teams have learned not to challenge Hailey Sutherland in the lane. If they do, prepare to suffer the consequences.

Sutherland scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Ridgeview to a 69-41 rout of Abingdon on Friday night to clinch the Mountain 7 District regular season crown.

“ We knew coming in here that we needed to win to win the whole district so it was an important game,” Sutherland said.

Ridgeivew (19-3, 11-1) wasted no time jumping out on the Falcons, forcing nine turnovers, while connecting on 10-for-14 from the field to take a 30-11 lead after one quarter.

“ That is a good squad. They are rolling, they are about to be a handful for a lot of teams in the 2A rankings,” Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown said. “I will be anxious to see what they shot in the first quarter, but it seemed like they all went in. If they didn’t go in, Sutherland probably got the rebound.”

Sutherland had nine of those first quarter points, while also dominating on the glass and being an obstacle to any shots in the lane.

“ We like to get a head start and not dig ourselves into a hole,” Sutherland said. “We like to jump out and pressure the ball and score as much as we possibly can.”

Braelynn Strouth added 15 points, including four of Ridgeview’s nine 3s in the game. Brooklyn Frazier tallied 10 points and six assists and Caiti Hill contributed nine points and eight boards for the Wolfpack, who will host the Mountain 7 District semifinals and finals next week.

“ We came in with a lot of energy and hit some shots early and turned the pressure up on them and they turned it over some and it led to some easy baskets,” Ridgeview head coach Donnie Frazier said. “I am just proud of this group. They have been a special group all year, they have bonded really well. They are a really tight-knit group and it shows when they play the way they share the basketball.”

Abingdon (9-14, 2-10), which has qualified for the Region 3D tournament, was led by Ella Seymore with 15 points and 14 by Cadence Waters.

“ Hats off to them, that is a good squad,” said Brown, whose Falcons will visit Wise County Central in the opening round of the Mountain 7 tournament on Monday. “We have had a rough patch here in the Mountain 7 and we will get back after it this weekend and hopefully see what we have got again on Monday.”

Sutherland is excited for what Ridgeview can do as the postseason arrives.

“ I do think the pressure is more on us now to beat us, but we are going in there pretty confident,” said Sutherland, who is weighing options to play college basketball or volleyball. “We are just excited to see what is coming.”

BOYS

Abingdon 80, Ridgeview 77

It was senior night and the seniors made plays when it counted most for the Falcons.

Trailing 70-68 with 17.6 seconds to play, Abingdon (13-7, 9-3) senior Haynes Carter was able to work his way to the basket to tie the score and force overtime. Another senior, James Whitted, followed up a basket by Ridgeview’s Cannon Hill with an overtime 3 and added two free throws and the Falcons never trailed again.

“ It was a game of runs. I thought it was a faster pace for us in the first half,” Abingdon head coach Aaron Williams said. “We wanted to slow the tempo down, but at the end of fhe day, our seniors wouldn’t let us lose on senior night.

“ Haynes competed for that bucket at the end of regulation and James then hit a big 3 and Dayton [Osborne] was solid for us all night. It was great for the seniors to come to the forefront when we needed them most.”

Osborne, who broke the school record for points in game on Monday with 42 against Lee, had 33 more against the Wolfpack.

“ That was crazy, that was really exciting,” said Osborne, of his record breaking effort. “Not necessarily breaking the record, but it has always been a dream of mine to just be out there and play and do what I can to help the team win.”

Carter added 19 points and Luke Honaker had 15 - including four of Abingdon’s eight 3s, with the Falcons slated to host Wise County Central as the Mountain 7 District second seed on Tuesday.

“ We want to grow next week and get ready for our region,” said Williams, whose Falcons will play in the Region 3C tournament in two weeks.

Chantz Robinette led Ridgeview with 28 points and Hill added 21 for the Wolfpack, who led by as much as seven in the final quarter in an entertaining game that featured 10 lead changes and 11 ties.

Austin Mullins added 13 for the fourth-seeded Wolfpack (17-5, 7-5), who will host John Battle in the Mountain 7 tournament on Tuesday.

“ That is the kind of game you hate for anybody to lose,” Ridgevew head coach Evan McCowan said. “I think both sides played really well, two evenly matched teams. A great environment to play in.

“ We had a couple of turnovers here and there, a couple of missed shots here or there, but I was proud of our guys tonight.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.