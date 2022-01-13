WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Richlands’ basketball coach Phillips to step down at end of month

RICHLANDS, Va. – Fred Phillips grew up with a passion for basketball.

He was a star on the high school and college level and has served as the head boys basketball coach at Richlands since 2015.

That explains why the 58-year-old Phillips was emotional Thursday after confirming his resignation at the head coach of the Blue Tornado effective Jan. 30.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” said Phillips, just before he began practice Thursday. “I got hired at Richlands in 1989 by Billy Haun to help coach football, a sport which I knew nothing about. I’ve coached almost everything at the school except wrestling since then.”

Haun now serves as the Virginia High School League Executive Director.

Phillips said he has accepted a job at the Northeast Correctional Complex, a mixed security level state prison located in Mountain City, Tennessee.

According to Phillips, one season with the Blues stands out.

“My favorite memories came from that 2016-17 season,” Phillips said. “We made history by winning the first regional tournament game in school history and advancing to the state tournament at James Madison University. Those were fun times.”

Phillips, a Richlands High School graduate, elaborated on his resignation in a prepared statement.

“I would like to thank everyone for all the support throughout my career here at Richlands,” Phillips said. “I cannot think of another school that I would rather coach basketball for in this world. The support from the community as well as the players and parents has made this journey something I will never forget.”

Phillips talked about his latest squad after Tuesday’s 67-51 home loss to Graham in the Southwest District opener. Graham extended its SWD win streak to 57 with that victory, but Richlands (7-4) trailed only 46-40 after three quarters before a loud crowd at the gym dubbed “The House of Hustle.”

“I like everything about this team, and I love the players,” Phillips said. “We have a bunch of no-names, but they are competing hard. It’s just a great bunch of kids.”

Phillips said that current Richlands assistant Jim Graham will serve as the new boss of the Blues.

“I apologize that this isn’t the most convenient timing for everyone involved with the program, but I feel Coach Graham will step in and do a great job with these kids,” Phillips said.

Richlands is scheduled to host SWD foe Virginia High (9-2, 1-0) tonight. Richlands features seniors Sage Webb, Canyon Wilson and Sam Varney along with junior Dylan Brown

“There have been so many so many wonderful kids here who put forth the work and dedication to be become better basketball players,” Phillips said. “I am proud of their commitment to our program.”

In 2016, Phillips was inducted into Bluefield College Athletic Hall of Fame. He played on four Bluefield basketball teams that competed in the National Little College Athletic Association (NLCAA) national tournament.

Phillips, who scored over 1,000 points at both Richlands and Bluefield, needed only two words late Thursday afternoon to sum up his career move.

“Very difficult,” he said.