WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Northwood tops Lebanon in OT

SALTVILLE, Va. – Eli Carter and Cole Rolen are four-year starters for the Northwood Panthers basketball team.

That experience paid dividends in Tuesday’s wild ride against the Lebanon Pioneers.

Rolen supplied 23 points and six assists from the point guard spot, while the 6-foot-4 Carter contributed 13 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks

That’s how Northwood pulled off a 74-72 victory in overtime.

“We’ve played in big games before and that helps in closing games out,” Carter said. “We knew this was going to be a wild night and we prepared all week for it.”

Behind the hot perimeter shooting of Andy Lambert (12 points), Lebanon took a 16-9 lead at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter.

Executing in transition, Northwood rallied for a 22-18 advantage one minute into the second quarter and then held off several Lebanon rallies.

“We play five sophomores constantly and so we’ve been up and down all season,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “Northwood is a really good team and they have experience, especially with those two seniors. Those two same guys (Rolen and Carter) kind of took over again.”

Lebanon forced the extra session when Brody Wess (17 points) hit one of two free throw attempts with nine seconds remaining. The rest of the game belonged to the battle-tested Northwood seniors.

“Eli and I have played together since we were kids,” Rolen said. “We’ve seen a lot.”

Northwood (10-4 6-0) defeated Lebanon earlier this season and entered Tuesday’s game tied with Chilhowie (9-6, 3-1) atop the Hogoheegee standings. The Panthers were third in the preseason coaches’ poll behind Lebanon and Holston.

“The [poll definitely motivated us,” Carter said. “Lebanon just came into our district this year, and we knew that we had to beat them.”

Lebanon (11-6, 3-2) hit 13 3-pointers, with Keyton Keen collecting 19 points.

Speedy Sam Rhea added 19 points for Northwood, with many of his hoops coming on fast breaks.

GIRLS

Lebanon 43, Northwood 12

Lauren Boothe scored 13 points as the Pioneers cruised to the win.

The Pioneers led 31-4 at halftime.

LEBANON (43) – Gray 8, A. Horne 9, L. Horne 4, Hess 2, Keys 5, A. Boothe 2, L. Boothe 13.

NORTHWOOD (12) – Debusk 3, Blackburn 3, Hayden 4, Jones 2, Turley 0, Kimberlin 0.

Lebanon 15 16 11 11-43

Northwood 0 4 6 2-12

3-point goals – L 2 (Keys, L, Booth3), N 1 (Blackburn). Total fouls – L 7, N 14. JV game – Lebanon won

BOYS

Northwood 74, Lebanon 72

LEBANON (72) – Musick 2 0-0 5, Hertig 0 0-1 0, Wess 7 2-4 17, Parker 2 0-0 4, Vencill 0 1-2 1, Keene 7 2-3 19, Lambert 4 0-0 12, J.D. Tatum 2 1-2 7, Buchanan 2 1-1 7.

NORTHWOOD (74) – Ayers 0 0-0 0, Rolen 6 8-12 23, Debusk 1 1-2 3, Rhea 8 0-0 19, Carter 5 1-2 13, Parter 2 0-0 4, Doane 4 4-4 12.

Lebanon 18 14 10 23 7-72

Northwood 14 17 19 15-9-74

3-point goals – L 13 (Lambert 4, Wess 3, Keene 3, Buchanan 2, Musick), N 6 (Rolen 3, Carter 2, Rhea). Total fouls – L 14, N 16. JV game – Lebanon 52-28. Fouled out – none.

Y ALLEN GREGORY

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

SALTVILLE, Va. – Eli Carter and Cole Rolen are four-year starters for the Northwood Panthers basketball team.

That experience paid dividends in Tuesday’s wild ride against the Lebanon Pioneers.

Rolen supplied 23 points and six assists from the point guard spot, while the 6-foot-4 Carter contributed 13 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks

That’s how Northwood pulled off a 74-72 victory in overtime.

“We’ve played in big games before and that helps in closing games out,” Carter said. “We knew this was going to be a wild night and we prepared all week for it.”

Behind the hot perimeter shooting of Andy Lambert (12 points), Lebanon took a 16-9 lead at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter.

Executing in transition, Northwood rallied for a 22-18 advantage one minute into the second quarter and then held off several Lebanon rallies.

“We play five sophomores constantly and so we’ve been up and down all season,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “Northwood is a really good team and they have experience, especially with those two seniors. Those two same guys (Rolen and Carter) kind of took over again.”

Lebanon forced the extra session when Brody Wess (17 points) hit one of two free throw attempts with nine seconds remaining. The rest of the game belonged to the battle-tested Northwood seniors.

“Eli and I have played together since we were kids,” Rolen said. “We’ve seen a lot.”

Northwood (10-4 6-0) defeated Lebanon earlier this season and entered Tuesday’s game tied with Chilhowie (9-6, 3-1) atop the Hogoheegee standings. The Panthers were third in the preseason coaches’ poll behind Lebanon and Holston.

“The [poll definitely motivated us,” Carter said. “Lebanon just came into our district this year, and we knew that we had to beat them.”

Lebanon (11-6, 3-2) hit 13 3-pointers, with Keyton Keen collecting 19 points.

Speedy Sam Rhea added 19 points for Northwood, with many of his hoops coming on fast breaks.

GIRLS

Lebanon 43, Northwood 12

Lauren Boothe scored 13 points as the Pioneers cruised to the win.

The Pioneers led 31-4 at halftime.