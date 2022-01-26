WATCH NOW | PREP BASKETBALL: Marion (girls), Virginia High (boys) earn key Southwest District wins on Tuesday

BRISTOL, Va. – Fans of the Marion girls basketball team had reason to worry four games into this season when senior point guard Gabby Whitt was sidelined due to a dislocated elbow.

Enter Amber Kimberlin.

A battle-tested 5-foot-7 senior, Kimberlin has filled the role of Whitt and continued her torrid scoring pace as the Scarlet Hurricanes have crafted a 14-2 record.

The latest victory was a 58-42 decision Tuesday over the Virginia High Bearcats.

“ It’s definitely a lot harder without Gabby,” said Kimberlin, a four-year starter. “But Gabby and I have always worked together and I’ve played point guard all my life, so the transition was pretty easy.”

In addition to a competitive fire, Kimberlin can shoot from distance and weave past defenders with her nifty ballbandling.

Kimberlin supplied 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists Tuesday.

“ I like dribbling, driving to the basket and setting up my teammates,” Kimberlin said.

Marion coach Sallie Moss said Kimberlin has all the essentials for success.

“ We knew there were going to be some opportunities for Amber this season. After Gabby was injured, we were forced to play Amber at point and she’s done a great job,” Moss said. “Amber is a team leader on and off the court, and she will do whatever we need.”

Five-foot-10 Hayley Farris (15 points, six rebounds), senior Kailey Terry (13 points) and 5-9 sophomore Ella Grace Moss (eight points, nine rebounds) were the other leaders for Marion in the post.

“ We didn’t have any games last week, so we’re just now getting back into game-mode,” Moss said. “A lot of our shots didn’t fall tonight, but our big girls were effective and we made things happen on defense.”

Whitt added a rebound and assist in just her second game back from injury.

Marion outscored VHS 18-11 in the first quarter. Behind versatile guard Mary Katherine Wilson, VHS rallied to force a 22-22 tie at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter.

VHS trailed just 42-37 with 6:10 left in the game when Marion’s Anna Hagy hit a 3-pointer.

“ For almost three quarters, we punched,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons. ‘We didn’t have a great night on offense, but we showed that we can defend against a senior-heavy team.

Maria Wilson led VHS with 14 points, while Mary Katherine Wilson (13 points) and Dianna Spence (eight points, 12 rebounds) played well in spots. The Bearcats (5-7, 0-3) were doomed by 26 turnovers.

“ That number stands out, and a lot of those were unforced turnovers,” Timmons said. “But we’re getting better. If we can continue at this pace, it will be fun to see the finished product. I think we can compete with anybody if we play together.”

Marion won its first 15 games last season before falling to Ridgeview in the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.

“ We just have a great group with high basketball IQs,” Moss said. “They know what needs to be done each night.”

According to Kimberlin, the key to Marion’s consistency is all about the basics.

“ We all stick together and support each other like family, and we we’re well-rounded team.”

BOYS

Virginia High 65, Marion 45

The Bearcats solved the challenge of a 3-2 zone en route to winning the late game.

After trailing 24-22 at halftime, VHS (11-4, 2-0) grabbed a 36-29 lead at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter with torrid perimeter shooting. Following a Marion timeout, the Bearcats extended their margin to 44-29 three minutes later.

Point guard Dante Worley proved the spark with 25 points and six assists.

“ We were just kind of baffled by that zone at first, but then we started to get into a rhythm,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said.

Aquemini Martin collected 11 points and 10 rebounds for VHS, which converted eight three-pointers.

Bradley Thomas led Marion (11-5, 2-2) with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Reid Osborne added 10 points. Grant Williams managed just one point after entering the game averaging 21.

“ This is a great win over a great team,” Gallishaw said. “Marion has plenty of offensive talent. We play at Richlands Thursday and we just want to build on this.”

