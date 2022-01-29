WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Kendall Cross leads THS girls past Unicoi County, 41-34

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Gavin Cross isn’t the only athlete in the Cross family. Just ask Kendall Cross.

“I personally think I am a little more athletic,” said Cross, with a smile, after scoring 12 points to lead Tennessee High to a 41-34 Upper Lakes Conference win over Unicoi County at Viking Hall on Friday night.

Not only did the 5-foot-4 junior lead the Vikings in scoring, but she also found teammates for open looks and drew several charges, helping Tennessee High knock off the Blue Devils for the first time in their fourth

meeting of the season.

“Each time we played them before we lost by like 20 or 30 and tonight we came out with just a great sense of energy and a great attitude,” Cross said. “We went out there and we hustled our butts off it and it showed.”

Anna Kate Kinch added 11 points and senior Mac Newport and Brooklyn Carter added six points each. Newport canned a 3 at the buzzer to put the Vikings (4-20, 1-4) up 18-13 at the break. The Blue Devils (7-17, 1-5), who were led by Faith Bennett with 10 points, got within two, but could never get the lead in the second half.

“I thought it was a total team effort. They were tough, they are physical,” Tennessee High head coach Kim Bright said. “We knew they were going to come in here ready to play. I am really proud of them, they got it for their seniors, they got it for them.”

Cross was all smiles in playing a key role for the Vikings, something her brother did on the diamond for Tennessee High, and continues to do as a junior baseball player at Virginia Tech.

“He is definitely my role model,” she said. “I look up to him, he has always been a great motivator for me and just leading by example in everything he does. He is definitely someone I look up to, he has made a big impact in my life.”

BOYS

Unicoi County 55, Tennessee High 43

Some nights the ball just won’t fall through the hoop.

Eli Johnson scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Blue Devils went on a 19-3 run from the end of the first quarter to midway through the third to build an insurmountable 19-point lead.

Tennessee High (6-15, 0-4) trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, and were down 33-14 with 3:08 left in the third. The Vikings, who were 4-for-20 from the 3-point line, were led with 12 points from Braden Wilhoit, who had three of those to help the Vikings pull within eight twice in the final period.

“We were getting open looks, but we have got to be tougher and make those,” Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans said. “Our kids just let a couple of missed shots…and they start hanging their head instead of having the confidence to keep going back and shooting and making them.”

Unicoi County (12-13, 3-2), which has lost eight of its 13 defeats by a total of 23 points, won its third straight ULC contest to put themselves right in the mix in a balanced league that has no team with less than two league losses.

“We have been in a lot of close games and it is nice here lately to learn how to win those close games,” Unicoi County head coach Jordan Simmons said. “Right now is the point in the season when you want to be playing your best basketball and we feel that is where we are at right now.”

Wilhoit, who has missed significant time with injury, connected on his third 3-pointer to pull the Vikings within 46-38 with 5:09 left to play, but the Blue Devils held off any comeback hopes, despite making just 9-of-22 from the free throw line.

Stone Sparks had 10 points inside for the Blue Devils, which used a zone defense to make it difficult for the Vikings, especially leading scorer Brandon Dufore, who was held to just six points.

“I thought we did a pretty good job on Dufore tonight,” Simmons said. “I think everybody who plays Tennessee High knows what kind of player he is. He was really our focal point the last couple of days in practice, just making sure we could limit him.”

Tennessee High is still looking for its first UPC victory, and the next opportunity comes Tuesday when Sullivan East visits Viking Hall. The Patriots defeated the Vikings in the Dyer Dome by 12 points on Jan. 14.

“We just need to get a conference win here at some point and just keep battling,” McMeans said. “There are no off nights in this conference. You have just got to be playing your best when you get to the tournament.

“When you get there anybody can win that thing. Every game, every night is pretty close. It will be a battle when we get to that in two weeks, it will definitely be interesting.”

