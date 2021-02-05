WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Holston rallies over Northwood to take Hogoheegee District tourney title

It was a game of runs, beginning with Northwood jumping out to a 19-7 lead, led by Michael Frye, who finished with 23 points, and Eli Carter, who had 22. Cole Rolen also added 16 for the Panthers. Holston answered with a 16-0 run, with Delatos scoring 15 in the second quarter alone, but the Northwood answered to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.

Northwood (10-4) still led 49-47 going to the fourth quarter, and a quick eight points from Carter pushed the margin to 11 before the Cavaliers behind its final comeback.

“Just super proud of our kids, all the credit goes to them,” said Holston head coach Jeff Austin, whose Cavaliers had 13 3s to eight for the Panthers. “I just kind of orchestrate a little bit, but they have to make the plays and they have got to do the things they do on the floor and I have supreme confidence in each of them.

“I told them during a couple of timeouts that we are going to win this thing, I have confidence you guys are going to get the job done and they did. I am just proud of them.”

Lane Blevins and Brycen Sheets – who had 10 points and 15 rebounds – started the comeback with a pair of 3s, followed by a 3 from Delatos to trim the lead to 64-62. After Frye made a free throw to extend Northwood’s lead to 3, the ball went to Norris in the corner.