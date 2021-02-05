WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Holston rallies over Northwood to take Hogoheegee District tourney title

DAMASCUS, Va. – Nick Delatos told Ethan Norris to keep shooting the basketball.
Considering Delatos would finish with nine 3-pointers and 42 points, he could have done the deed on his own, but all the Holston senior wanted was to add a Hogoheegee District tournament championship to the regular season title they had already secured.
“I don’t keep up with [points],” Delatos said. “We are worried about winning. That is all.”
Norris took his advice and delivered, scoring all six of his points in the final 1:37 to help the Cavaliers rally past Northwood in a 69-67 thriller on Friday night.
“A great ball game,” Norris said. “We came back from 11 points down so we played good as a team and really stepped up when we needed it. It feels good, I am happy.”
Holston (11-5), which trailed 64-53 with 3:05 left to play, rallied behind a barrage of three-point shots, including a 3 by Norris – his first points of the game – to tie the score at 65-65 with 1:37 to play. He was fouled on the play, added the free throw, and then connected for two more with 28.7 seconds left for the 68-65 lead.
“My team just got me the ball man, and we made it work,” Norris said. “I couldn’t do it without them. A lucky shot though, a lucky shot. I am lucky they fouled me and I hit the free throw.”
Delatos added a free throw of his own for the final margin before a shot by Northwood’s Dyson Briggs missed its mark right before the buzzer sounded.
“It’s good, it feels really good. It was a tough game,” said Delatos, whose Cavaliers are 3-0 against the Panthers this season, a vast improvement over last season. “We just believe in ourselves, we put in a lot of work to get where we are and we knew we were not done yet so we fought and we kept fighting.
“We wanted it bad, we lost to them four times last year.”
Both teams were already assured of playing in the Region 1D tournament next week so this game was about pride and a trophy and they put on a show for the few fans that were allowed to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.
“It really is [about pride],” Northwood head coach Tim Johnson said. “You just want to play well and I feel we did. We made mistakes towards the end of the game that probably hurt us a little bit, but again we have already forgotten about it and worried about Tuesday just figuring out who we are going to play.”
Holston will host a Region D semifinal game on Thursday, while Northwood will travel to Grundy on Tuesday for an opening round game.
“They hit some shots down the stretch,” Johnson said. “It was a good game, but we are just focused on Tuesday now.”
It was a game of runs, beginning with Northwood jumping out to a 19-7 lead, led by Michael Frye, who finished with 23 points, and Eli Carter, who had 22. Cole Rolen also added 16 for the Panthers. Holston answered with a 16-0 run, with Delatos scoring 15 in the second quarter alone, but the Northwood answered to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.
Northwood (10-4) still led 49-47 going to the fourth quarter, and a quick eight points from Carter pushed the margin to 11 before the Cavaliers behind its final comeback.
“Just super proud of our kids, all the credit goes to them,” said Holston head coach Jeff Austin, whose Cavaliers had 13 3s to eight for the Panthers. “I just kind of orchestrate a little bit, but they have to make the plays and they have got to do the things they do on the floor and I have supreme confidence in each of them.
“I told them during a couple of timeouts that we are going to win this thing, I have confidence you guys are going to get the job done and they did. I am just proud of them.”
Lane Blevins and Brycen Sheets – who had 10 points and 15 rebounds – started the comeback with a pair of 3s, followed by a 3 from Delatos to trim the lead to 64-62. After Frye made a free throw to extend Northwood’s lead to 3, the ball went to Norris in the corner.
“That is my boy. I told him you have got to keep shooting…,” said Delatos, who also had a dunk in the game. “I think he is one of the best shooters on the team and if you get him confident he is going to hit them every time. That was a big one, and the and-1 at the end. That is my boy.”
It has been a long climb to the top for Holston, which won its first outright Hogoheegee District regular season title this season since 1984.
“It has been a long time coming here at Holston for these kids and I am so happy,” Austin said. “We just told them we have been climbing this mountain a long time and it feels good to be up here, but we don’t want to stop now. We want to go on to the region and keep going.”
The players share his sentiments. District champs and three wins over the Panthers are nice, but the Cavaliers want much more.
“We beat them every time, but now we have a region game,” Delatos said. “We are going to keep pushing. We are going to prepare for that, the job is not done.”
