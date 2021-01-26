WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Holston on brink of Hogoheegee District title after win over PH

EMORY, Va. – The Holston Cavaliers are one win away from a landmark achievement in boys basketball, but the latest step at Patrick Henry was loaded with drama.

“Things got a little interesting, for sure,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said.

Holding off a couple of rallies from the hot-shooting Rebels, Holston earned a 61-56 win late Tuesday night.

With a victory tonight at Rural Retreat, the Cavaliers (7-5, 6-1) will claim their first regular season Hogoheegee District title since 1984.

“I told the guys that Patrick Henry would give us their best game, and that’s exactly what they did,” Austin said.

Relying on steals off full-court defensive pressure, Holston built leads of 15-7 and 26-19 in the first half.

That’s the drama picked up.

Behind the tandem of junior guard Isaac Presley (27 points) and sophomore guard Cody Gobble (13 points), PH connected on 10 3-pointers and pulled with two points twice in the final two minutes.

Following a deep Gobble three from the top of the key, PH trailed just 56-54 with 40 seconds left. The Cavaliers sealed the win at the free throw line.