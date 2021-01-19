WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: High-octane ‘motor’: Standbridge sparks Sullivan East on both ends of the court

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sullivan East Patriots boys basketball coach Dillon Faver refers to reserve junior guard Braden Standbridge as the “motor” for his team.
With Standbridge supplying the octane on offense and defense Tuesday, the Patriots zoomed to an 85-49 win over the Sullivan Central Cougars in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.
“Braden brings joy, enthusiasm and excitement in every practice and game,” Faver said.
There was much joy in the Patriot Palace Tuesday as East (14-5, 6-0) built leads of 21-9 and 32-15 in the first half and placed a total 10 players in the scoring column.
The 6-foot Standbridge supplied 13 points, just one point match of matching his career-high.
Was Tuesday’s victory the best performance of the season for the Patriots?
“I would say so,” Standbridge said. “We played really fluid and kept on building with the fast pace we like. Each player knows his role, and that’s why we fit so well together.”
Senior sharpshooter Ethan Bradford paced East with 19 points, while 6-7 senior Austin Davis (14 points) and 6-3 Clayton Ivester (nine points) controlled the interior.
Operating an inside-outside attack, the Patriots connected on 10 3-pointers.
“It’s all about taking our shots, playing great defense and working as a team,” Faver said. “We want threes, layups and free throws, and having good shooters open things up. When you put all that together, you’ve got something special.”
East put together a special third quarter, scoring 27 points to seal the win.
According to Standbridge, the Patriots gained some motivation in their halftime meeting.
“Coach (Faver) told us about a recent game where (Central) came back from a big deficit against Volunteer to win in the second half,” Standbridge said. “He wanted us to finish this game with high energy and keep our feet on the pedal.”
Six-foot-one junior Ty Barb led Central with 15 points, while 6-2 junior Preston Sams added 14 and senior Ethan Lane contributed nine. The Cougars missed 10 free throws.
“We played with high energy, and Braden got us going,” Faver said.
Standbridge takes pride in his supporting role.
“I try to make things happen on the defensive side and take what I can on offense,” Standbridge said. “I just want to be flexible and do whatever I can to help the team.”
