WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: High-octane ‘motor’: Standbridge sparks Sullivan East on both ends of the court

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sullivan East Patriots boys basketball coach Dillon Faver refers to reserve junior guard Braden Standbridge as the “motor” for his team.

With Standbridge supplying the octane on offense and defense Tuesday, the Patriots zoomed to an 85-49 win over the Sullivan Central Cougars in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

“Braden brings joy, enthusiasm and excitement in every practice and game,” Faver said.

There was much joy in the Patriot Palace Tuesday as East (14-5, 6-0) built leads of 21-9 and 32-15 in the first half and placed a total 10 players in the scoring column.

The 6-foot Standbridge supplied 13 points, just one point match of matching his career-high.

Was Tuesday’s victory the best performance of the season for the Patriots?

“I would say so,” Standbridge said. “We played really fluid and kept on building with the fast pace we like. Each player knows his role, and that’s why we fit so well together.”

Senior sharpshooter Ethan Bradford paced East with 19 points, while 6-7 senior Austin Davis (14 points) and 6-3 Clayton Ivester (nine points) controlled the interior.