Watch Now: PREP BASKETBALL: Hare's 24 leads Sullivan East girls

“I was very pleased with the way we played early, but we just kind of went through the motions on defense in the second half,” Aubrey said. “We can improve on that.”

Aubrey said he can rely on effort and execution from his sophomore prodigy in Hare.

“Jenna was selected as the newcomer of the year in our conference last season and she continues to improve,” Aubrey said. “Jenna is skilled, strong and coachable. This entire team is a really good bunch to work with.”

The cast of returning starters for East includes Hare, Grubb, 5-9 junior guard Riley Nelson and 5-8 senior guard Emma Aubrey.

Hare has embraced her more prominent role.

“We graduated our post player so I’m trying to adjust and work on my post moves,” Hare said. “We weren’t able to get in any scrimmages due to the pandemic, but we’re all starting to get in the groove now. I’m excited to see where we can go this year.”

BOYS

Sullivan East 70, South Greene 48

Sullivan East 99, KACHEA 46

It was also a groovy Saturday for the East boys.