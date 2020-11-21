Watch Now: PREP BASKETBALL: Hare's 24 leads Sullivan East girls

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sullivan East Patriots girls basketball player Jenna Hare has made a smooth adjustment to the varsity level.
Last season as a freshman, the 5-foot-9 forward started every game and averaged 12 points.
Judging from her performance Saturday afternoon, Hare is ready for an even bigger role.
With a mix of post moves, jumpers and transition layups, Hare scored a game-high 24 points as the Patriots cruised to a 67-39 win over the Virginia Blaze home school team.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play that much as a freshman, but I was excited with the opportunity,” Hare said. “I’m definitely more relaxed this season, and that helps with everything.”
Hare has reason to feel comfortable. East returned four starters from a squad that won 11 of 12 games at one point last season and is favored to win the Three Rivers Conference title.
Hayley Grubb, a 5-8 junior, supplied 20 points Saturday and 5-9 sophomore Hannah Hodge added 14. Grubb topped the Patriots in scoring last season with 13 points per game.
“I saw a lot of progress from our first game earlier this week,” Hare said. “We played better together and worked for good shots.”
East built a 46-18 halftime lead, but coach Allan Aubrey saw room for improvement.
“I was very pleased with the way we played early, but we just kind of went through the motions on defense in the second half,” Aubrey said. “We can improve on that.”
Aubrey said he can rely on effort and execution from his sophomore prodigy in Hare.
“Jenna was selected as the newcomer of the year in our conference last season and she continues to improve,” Aubrey said. “Jenna is skilled, strong and coachable. This entire team is a really good bunch to work with.”
The cast of returning starters for East includes Hare, Grubb, 5-9 junior guard Riley Nelson and 5-8 senior guard Emma Aubrey.
Hare has embraced her more prominent role.
“We graduated our post player so I’m trying to adjust and work on my post moves,” Hare said. “We weren’t able to get in any scrimmages due to the pandemic, but we’re all starting to get in the groove now. I’m excited to see where we can go this year.”
BOYS
Sullivan East 70, South Greene 48
Sullivan East 99, KACHEA 46
It was also a groovy Saturday for the East boys.
Five players reached doubles figures in the morning win over Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association, with John Waldon scoring a career-high 18 points.
In the afternoon game, Dylan Bartley (14 points) and Austin Davis (13 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks) set the pace.
The Patriots are now 3-0 under first-year first year-coach Dillon Faver.
“It’s definitely been a busy first week, but it’s been exciting and I’m still learning every day,” Faver said.
In the win over South Greene, East flashed an inside-outside attack with eight three-pointers to go with an effective inside game. A total of nine players scored, with Ethan Bradford adding 10 points.
“I thought we shared the ball well, played with high energy and encouraged each other,” Faver said. “It was a great team effort.”
Faver said he’s looking for refinement, especially on defense.
“I’m proud of these guys for the good start to the season, but I also feel like we have a lot of things we can get better at,” Faver said. “Perfection is the goal.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports
