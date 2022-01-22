WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Hammons scores 25 to lead Eastside girls over Thomas Walker, 66-50

COEBURN, Va. – Azzy Hammons is a freshman, but she plays well beyond her years.

Hammons scored 25 points, including four 3s and 14 of those points in the first 2:10 of the third quarter, helping Eastside pull away from Thomas Walker for a 66-50 victory on Friday night in a packed and loud gymnasium.

“It is the kind of game you live for,” Hammons said. “I love it.”

Eastside (11-5, 5-0) outscored the Pioneers 39-18 in the second half to break a first place Cumberland District tie with Thomas Walker.

“That was our goal,” Hammons said. “Our goal was to separate ourselves from the other teams and prove that we are the best.”

Paced by 6-foot-1 senior Lakin Burke, who led the Pioneers with 21 points and nine rebounds, Thomas Walker (7-6, 4-1) led 19-13 after one quarter and 32-27 at the break.

Eastside head coach Barry Ruff felt his club wasn’t being aggressive enough and also had a message for Hammons, who had seven points at halftime.

“She is such a special player. I don’t care what her age is, she has got to have the mentality that she is going to be a scorer, no matter what,” Ruff said. “They switched up and put Burke on her, tried to get some length on her and it worked for a while.

“We made some adjustments at halftime. I told her, ‘Listen, you are letting them take you out of the game, you can pull the trigger.’”

She listened, not only to Ruff, but her dad’s voice also rang in her head.

“I knew what I had to do for us to win and I knew I had to come out shooting,” said Hammons, who plays travel ball with the Tennessee Lady Volcanoes in Knoxville. “I hit my first one and then they left me open again and I hit three more after that.

“I just knew what we had to do to win. My dad always tells me I need to be ready for big moments like that and I have played basketball my whole life so I knew I was ready.”

Hammons, who scored 36 earlier this season at Virginia High, also had five steals and deflected nine passes for the Spartans, who turned up the pressure in the second half.

“You have got to give credit where credit is due,” Thomas Walker head coach Allen Trent said. “They can definitely shoot well from outside, we knew that coming in. Truthfully we ran out of gas there too in the third quarter and that is a lot due to their pressure. It is just constant.”

Eastside also received 17 points and 13 rebounds from Taylor Clay, 11 points and five assists by Carter Powers and eight points from Lexi Love.

“[Azzy] comes out at the half and hits four straight 3s and after that the game was completely different,” Ruff said. “She is that type of player, and when you have got the guard play that we have got with Clay and Powers behind her, we have just got to run up and down the floor and get them moving.

“They are so big, so long. We knew we had to get them out and get them moving and get them sweating a little bit.”

Eastside did just that, outscoring the Pioneers 23-12 in the third quarter, and used an 8-0 run to open the fourth, eventually extending its lead to as much as 17 points.

“There is one thing about our team is we will not give up,” Hammons said. “We will give you everything you want. We do not give up, we believe in each other and we believe in Coach Ruff.”

These clubs met four times last year, and Ruff figures it could happen again. The rematch is slated for Feb. 11 in the regular season finale in Ewing.

“I am just proud of our girls because this was a playoff type game,” Ruff said. “I told them there is a good chance we play three times, maybe four if you get them in the region. It has that kind of feel. You just never know, nothing is over. It was a big win tonight.”

Thomas Walker, which advanced to the region finals last season for the first time since 1999, also got 11 points from 6-1 sophomore Patricia Bigge.

