WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter run leads Indians past West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – There is something to be said for having experience playing together as a unit.
Dobyns-Bennett has been doing it for years, West Ridge for a few games.
Four Indians scored in double figures, using a 14-2 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away from West Ridge to claim a 73-61 Big 5 Conference victory at a packed and toasty Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Friday night.
West Ridge (11-6, 0-1) pulled within 52-47 with 6:17 to play on a basket by Ty Barb, but then the talented Indians (14-4, 1-0) went on one final run to win the first ever meeting between the two schools.
“That is a great basketball team, seasoned together, they make the right pass at the right time, they drive the basketball, they have got five guys that can score,” West Ridge head coach John Dyer said. “Our guys went to toe to toe, I am very proud of them.
“These guys haven’t played in a game like that and they played like champions.”
Brady Stump led Dobyns-Bennett with 17 points, while Jack Browder had 16 points, including four of the Indians’ 11 3s. Jonavan Gillespie and Carter Metz added 13 each in the win.
Gillespie had three 3s, while Stump and Metz were able to drive to the basket for points or free throws, with the Indians making 14-of-20 from the charity stripe. The Wolves were 2-for-5 from the line.
“I am proud of them, just a couple runs that they made got us. That’s it, just a couple of runs,” Dyer said. “They have the runs in them. I mean they can do it. They have the weapons and they have the experience and they have played together for however long.
“They got us on the drive a few times, especially 2 [Metz] and 1 [Stump], they really got to the basket, they had great games.”
West Ridge led 17-14 after one quarter and fell behind 29-28 at the break on a steal and drive to the basket by Gillespie. Dobyns-Bennett used an 8-0 run, keyed by Browder, to take a 49-45 lead into the final quarter.
The Wolves could never get closer than nine points down the stretch.
Barb led West Ridge with 18 points, Dawson Arnold added 12 and Wade Witcher added 11 in the loss.
“I thought we fought, I am very proud of my team, very, very proud of my team,” Dyer said. “We are going to get nothing but better.”
In its inaugural year as a school, West Ridge is quickly drawing a reputation for some of the best support in the area. Much like football on Friday nights, the gym was packed and loud for both the varsity girls and boys games.
“Thank you to the Wolfpack Nation, tell them to come back every night, every night we are going to give them something to cheer about,” Dyer said. “It was a great crowd and the Wolfpack Nation has traveled and these guys deserve that.
“We are going to get nothing but better, nothing but better.”
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 54, West Ridge 49
Olivia Doran and Hannah Frye combined for 14 fourth quarter points, including nine during a deciding 9-1 run to build a nine-point lead, eventually leading to a Big 5 Conference opening win over the Wolves.
Frye led the Indians (9-8, 1-0) with 16 points, while Doran added 15. Caroline Hill also had 15, connecting on four of Dobyns-Bennett’s seven 3s.
West Ridge, which was led by Fallon Taylor’s 11 points, jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead, but the Indians outscored the Wolves 30-15 to take a 37-31 into the final period.
“I felt like we had a good start, came out with energy and we executed, that is what it came down to,” West Ridge head coach Kristi Walling said. “After that we just didn’t execute, we were 9-of-18 from the free throw line and lost by five points, and I think shot 17-of-52 from field goal range. You can’t win any ball games shooting like that.”
West Ridge (12-5, 0-1), which narrowed the margin to 52-49 with 38 seconds to go, also received nine points each from Jaelyn West, and the sister duo of Emma and Rachel Niebruegge.
