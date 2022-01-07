WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter run leads Indians past West Ridge

Gillespie had three 3s, while Stump and Metz were able to drive to the basket for points or free throws, with the Indians making 14-of-20 from the charity stripe. The Wolves were 2-for-5 from the line.

“I am proud of them, just a couple runs that they made got us. That’s it, just a couple of runs,” Dyer said. “They have the runs in them. I mean they can do it. They have the weapons and they have the experience and they have played together for however long.

“They got us on the drive a few times, especially 2 [Metz] and 1 [Stump], they really got to the basket, they had great games.”

West Ridge led 17-14 after one quarter and fell behind 29-28 at the break on a steal and drive to the basket by Gillespie. Dobyns-Bennett used an 8-0 run, keyed by Browder, to take a 49-45 lead into the final quarter.

The Wolves could never get closer than nine points down the stretch.

Barb led West Ridge with 18 points, Dawson Arnold added 12 and Wade Witcher added 11 in the loss.