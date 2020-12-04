WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: East sweeps Central as Patriot girls end Cougars conference win streak

“I don’t think anybody thought we had a chance except for us and we had a good game plan, we followed it to a ‘t’, but whenever they make 20 free throws it is kind of hard to guard them whenever they are wide open shooting free throws,” Sullivan Central head coach Derek McGhee said. “I am proud of my guys. I feel like we are just getting started. They have been there before, their whole team is back from last year. We have a bunch of new pieces, but we are just getting started. I just can’t say enough about our kids and how hard they fought.”

McGhee pointed out that Bartley was leaning into defenders to draw fouls, which led to many of the free throws for the talented junior, who was 11-for-16 from the charity stripe in the game.

“I would do it too if I was him. If I got away with it, that is what I would do,” McGhee said. “They had to do that to get that win and get to the free throw line. Our defense was excellent so I am super proud of my kids. They did everything I asked them to do.”

It was the final game for Sullivan East in Blountville, with Sullivan Central closing its doors after this school year.