WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: East sweeps Central as Patriot girls end Cougars conference win streak

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It has been nearly 20 months since Sullivan Central had lost a Three Rivers Conference girls basketball game.
Sullivan East put an end to that streak, defeating the Cougars in the league opener for both teams 55-50 on Friday night at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Three Patriots (6-3, 1-0) reached double figures, led by Jenna Hare with 16 points, 15 from Hailey Grubb and 12 for Riley Nelson, who had seven quick points to open the fourth quarter to help Sullivan Eat build an eight-point lead.
“I am very pleased. Central is a good team. They beat South Greene, they played with Grainger, they beat Science Hill, they are a good team,” Sullivan East girls coach Allan Aubrey said. “Make no mistake, we played very well. I don’t feel like we survived, I just feel like we won a really huge conference basketball game between two really good teams.”
Sullivan Central, which finished 12-0 in the TRD last season and hadn’t lost in the district since February of 2019, whittled the margin down to 53-50 and had a shot to tie the score with a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
“We were trying to set a screen for 22 [Katie Horne] to come back and catch it and shoot a 3,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “It was thrown into the corner, we were supposed to hit a 3 there and we just didn’t shoot the 3.”
Jaelyn West led the Cougars with 19 points, but fouled out late in the game against the Patriots, who continued to switch up defenses throughout the game.
“I am proud of our defensive effort, especially against a really good offensive team,” Aubrey said. “They run a lot of good stuff and we were on a lot of the stuff they were doing. Even with that said, to score 50 points is pretty good.
“This was two really good teams. This was more like a district tournament game than anything else.”
The lead traded hands nine times in the first three quarters, but Nelson canned three baskets and a free throw in a two-minute span of the final period to give the Patriots some breathing room.
“I am really proud of our team,” Aubrey said. “Everybody is just struggling right now with COVID and you don’t know when you are going to play and when you are not going to play. Our team has come focused in practice to get ready.”
Sullivan Central, which lost four talented seniors off last year’s 29-win team – two of whom are now playing at the college level – had opportunities, but not only struggled to get shots to fall, but were also hampered by foul trouble from the start.
“Considering that I think we did a pretty good job,” Walling said. “All of our kids off the bench came in and gave huge minutes and did everything we asked of them, but we just had too many breakdowns at the end of the game.”
BOYS
Sullivan East 67, Sullivan Central 59
First-year head coach Dillon Faver told his Patriots to win the final eight minutes of the game.
Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford made sure they did, combining to score all 24 of the Patriots’ fourth quarter points to help the Patriots (6-4, 1-0) pull away from the Cougars.
Bartley had 13 of those fourth quarter points to finish with 29 points, while Bradford had 11 in the fourth and 22 for the game. Sullivan East also picked up the pressure in the final period, while drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line.
“It is all about defense and finding our flow, finding our shots,” Faver said. “We missed a couple layups, I think we turned it over too much. We missed some open 3s, but at the end I told them let’s just win eight minutes and they came out and stepped up to the challenge and did that.
“I don’t think it was pretty, but we never give back wins. We won the eight minutes that mattered.”
Sullivan Central (2-4, 0-1) had four players in double figures, led by Ty Barb with 16. Ethan Lane tallied 14, Peyton Sams had 12 and Joltin Harrison tossed in 10.
Both Lane and Sams fouled out in the final period when the Patriots were able to put the game away at the free throw line.
“I don’t think anybody thought we had a chance except for us and we had a good game plan, we followed it to a ‘t’, but whenever they make 20 free throws it is kind of hard to guard them whenever they are wide open shooting free throws,” Sullivan Central head coach Derek McGhee said. “I am proud of my guys. I feel like we are just getting started. They have been there before, their whole team is back from last year. We have a bunch of new pieces, but we are just getting started. I just can’t say enough about our kids and how hard they fought.”
McGhee pointed out that Bartley was leaning into defenders to draw fouls, which led to many of the free throws for the talented junior, who was 11-for-16 from the charity stripe in the game.
“I would do it too if I was him. If I got away with it, that is what I would do,” McGhee said. “They had to do that to get that win and get to the free throw line. Our defense was excellent so I am super proud of my kids. They did everything I asked them to do.”
It was the final game for Sullivan East in Blountville, with Sullivan Central closing its doors after this school year.
“I told them this is going to be the last time that Central plays East High at the Dickie Warren Dome,” Faver said. “It is a pretty special place. I thought Central came out and they played great. They played with some pride and I told my guys they are going to come out and give us everything they have got.
“I thought we turned it over a little bit too much, missed some open shots, but Central came out and played great.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
