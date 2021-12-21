WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Early success; Osborne’s double-double leads Abingdon past Graham

Osborne has already established a connection with Ramsey.

“I try to get Evan the ball on the inside because it’s always a mismatch, and then usually I find myself open on some cuts,” Osborne said. “I can hit a shot, but I like to take the ball to the rim.”

Williams said coaches from Radford, Richmond and East Tennessee State have expressed interest in Ramsey.

“Evan engages a lot of attention on the inside, and our other guys benefit from that with cuts to the basket,” Williams said. “We weren’t very smooth tonight, but Graham is an athletic team that plays good defense.”

Senior Haynes Carter added 11 points for the 3-1 Falcons, who played without quick freshman point guard Luke Honaker due to an injury.

Tuesday was the season opener for Graham. Since G-Men advanced to the Class 2 title game in football, Coach Todd Baker’s squad has been able to hold just four full practices.

“I was happy with our effort,” Baker said. “We’re still in football-mode so we don’t have any legs, and we turned the ball over quite a bit which I expected.”