WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Early success; Osborne’s double-double leads Abingdon past Graham

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon basketball player Dayton Osborne earned a promotion from the junior varsity to the varsity during last season’s playoff run to the Class 3 title game.
The 6-foot-3 junior is now near the head of the class for the Falcons.
Osborne supplied a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday as AHS downed Southwest District favorite Graham by a 62-53 margin.
“I’ve been waiting for this. Varsity competition is great,” said Osborne, who posted big numbers on the JV level. “I looked up to all the guys that played in the state championship last year.”
Osborne said that state final against Hopewell left a lasting impression.
“That was awesome,” Osborne said. “It was a crazy environment for all of us.”
According to AHS coach Aaron Williams, Osborne is also making an adjustment to a new position.
“Dayton has always been a post player, and I don’t think he even played on the team in the eighth grade,” Williams said. “We’ve moved him out to the perimeter, and it’s been good for him. He a good finisher around the bucket and he scores in transition.”
Seven-foot AHS junior Evan Ramsey contributed 11 points, and is averaging 16 point, 11.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.
Osborne has already established a connection with Ramsey.
“I try to get Evan the ball on the inside because it’s always a mismatch, and then usually I find myself open on some cuts,” Osborne said. “I can hit a shot, but I like to take the ball to the rim.”
Williams said coaches from Radford, Richmond and East Tennessee State have expressed interest in Ramsey.
“Evan engages a lot of attention on the inside, and our other guys benefit from that with cuts to the basket,” Williams said. “We weren’t very smooth tonight, but Graham is an athletic team that plays good defense.”
Senior Haynes Carter added 11 points for the 3-1 Falcons, who played without quick freshman point guard Luke Honaker due to an injury.
Tuesday was the season opener for Graham. Since G-Men advanced to the Class 2 title game in football, Coach Todd Baker’s squad has been able to hold just four full practices.
“I was happy with our effort,” Baker said. “We’re still in football-mode so we don’t have any legs, and we turned the ball over quite a bit which I expected.”
Baker said that he had 19 players who competed in football among his varsity and junior varsity squads.
“We’ve been practicing some days with just five kids,” Baker said. “We had to treat this game more like a scrimmage because we’ve had zero live action.”
Due to the long football season, Graham was forced to juggle six contests and now must play 16 games in January.
David Graves, last season’s SWD player of the year, led Graham with 30 points. The clever 6-foot-2 senior did most of his damage on drives and mid-range jumpers.
“David is a slasher who can score at all three levels,” Baker said. “We just need to mesh as a team.”
The G-Men took a 34-31 lead at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter when Graves connected a 3-pointer. With Kaleb Morgan sidelined by an ankle injury, the Falcons gradually pulled away as Graham struggled to find good shots around the long arms of Ramsey as the centerpiece of the AHS 1-2-2 zone defense.
“Evan is really good, but I thought we did a decent job,” Baker said. “We didn’t shoot a single free throw, and I’ve never been involved in game like that. It was a very physical game, but maybe we’ve got to the attack the goal more.”
AHS, which advanced to the Class 3 semifinals in football, is also a work in progress according to Williams.
“These games are really helpful for us because we have a lot of inexperience on the perimeter,” Williams said. “Our emphasis has been to keep our turnovers in check. We started this game with six turnovers, but our defense and rebounding enabled us to compete.”
