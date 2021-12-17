WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Dante Worley leads VHS to win over John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – Public school basketball is all new to Dante Worley. He is settling in just fine.
A junior transfer from Tri-Cities Christian, the athletic Worley led Virginia High with 16 points, as the Bearcats held off scrappy John Battle 61-53 on Friday night at the Bearcat Den.
It was a rivalry win for the Bearcats (5-1), who celebrated the season sweep of John Battle with photos, with Virginia High also winning 65-49 on Dec. 7 on Battle Hill.
“We just have to treat every game as a game, we can’t let any game be above the other one,” Worley said. “We have just got to come out and fight hard.”
The last of three third quarter 3-pointers by Davarion Mozell put the Bearcats up 37-23 with 5:33 on the clock. The Trojans (4-4) fought back, led by Nathan Spurling, who scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, as the Trojans narrowed the margin to 47-44 on a Spurling basket with 5:35 to go.
“We kind of lost focus,” Worley said. “We thought the game was already done and we had to really get back into it get our lead back.”
Worley responded with a driving layup, and Donnie Thomas and Kenyae Carter added a basket apiece during a 7-2 run to build the margin back to 54-46.
“We just had to bring some more energy, get on a run and just the win the game,” Worley said.
A 3-pointer by Jon Blankenship kept the Trojans within five, but another basket by Carter pushed the lead back to eight with 1:12 to go. Virginia High was just 5-for-13 from the free throw line, including 2-of-9 in the final minute-plus, allowing John Battle to pull within four on a free throw by Jon Alan Richardson.
Virginia High finally put it away on a pair free throws by Aquemini Martin and a layup from Worley in the final seconds.
Carter matched Mozell with a trio of 3s to finish with 15 points, while Mozell had nine and Thomas added eight. Worley was all smiles while posing for photos and mingling with teammate and friends after the game.
“I love this team,” he said. “We have players with so much heart and who play with so much effort, I just love playing with them.”
John Battle (3-3) was led by Spurling with 21, 15 from Blankenship and eight for Noah Ratliff. Blankenship had all three of the Trojans’ 3s in the game.
GIRLS
Virginia High 60, John Battle 50
Maria Wilson scored 22 points, including two quick baskets to open the fourth quarter, as the Bearcats remembered what happened the last time they played the Trojans.
“More momentum and definitely executed,” said Wilson, whose Bearcats dropped a 59-44 decision on Dec. 7 when the Trojans outscored Virginia High 18-3 in the fourth quarter for the win. “We didn’t execute any the last game. We worked on it a bunch this morning and ran through all our plays and all our sets and we came back and got them.”
John Battle (4-4) trailed 41-37 going into the final quarter, and Wilson was motivated by past history, pushing the lead up to 46-37 with a layup and a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the period.
“I was a little worried for a little bit, but then we picked it up defensively,” she said. “Defense helped us a lot and we came through.”
So did Diana Spence, who finished with 19 points, including four 3s, with eight of those points coming in the final quarter for the Bearcats (3-4), who built the lead to as much as 16.
“They are composed when they do that, and we left too many people open for wide-open 3s too,” John Battle head coach Jeff Adkins said. “That was the dagger…We just fell apart.”
Virginia High’s backcourt of Wilson and her sister, Mary Katherine Wilson – who had 13 points and was 6-for-8 from the free throw line – harassed the Trojans much of the night, forcing turnovers and getting shots on the other end.
“We work together pretty good,” Wilson said. “I like running after her when she gets a breakaway. We work together good on defense too.”
Anna McKee scored all eight of John Battle’s first quarter points and finished with 20, including 8-for-13 from the charity stripe. There were 44 fouls called and 60 free throws taken in the game.
“Turnovers killed us, free throws at the end killed us,” said Adkins, whose Trojans were just 16-for-31 from the free throw line, while the Bearcats were 18-for-29. “It is what it is. You have got to handle the ball and then good things happen to you. Shots didn’t fall, so be it. It is what it is.
“When you have been in as long as I have, you have nights like this. It is just one of those things.”
Kara Kelley added 10 points for John Battle, while McKee’s sister. Charlee, worked with her in the backcourt, much like the Wilson sisters did for the Bearcats.
“We used to play travel ball with both of them so we are friends with them,” Wilson said. “It is just fun to play with two sisters, it is the same thing with us.”
Virginia High head coach Kevin Timmons encouraged his players throughout the game, and Wilson was glad to see it.
“It is tough love. It is good, I like it,” Wilson said. “We asked him last night to be harder on us than he has been. We like that.”
