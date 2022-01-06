WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL; D-1 signees, top teams highlight FCA Prep Showcase at Bearcat Den

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper and VHS girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons have been on a two-year search mission.

The payoff will come Jan. 20-22 with the latest edition of the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

“Kevin and I have put a lot of work into this event, and we’re grateful for the opportunity,” Harper said. “With the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, and this Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia, we’re giving local fans some high-quality boys basketball.”

Before last year’s Prep Showcase was canceled due to COVID, Timmons said he already had an agreement from Oak Hill Academy and was in talks with the coaches from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) and La Lumiere from La Porte, Indiana. Both teams are currently ranked among the top 10 in national polls.

“Oh man, we had some real draws,” Timmons said. “We’ve lost a couple teams this year, but the basics are the same.”