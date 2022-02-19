WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL; Basketball season over for Tennessee High

Unicoi County (9-21) had dropped a 41-34 decision in Bristol earlier this month, and Blue Devils’ head coach Brandon Broyles knew why, reminding his club through a speech given by Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper.

“A couple of weeks ago, they beat us at their place,” said Broyles, whose Blue Devils face top-seed Sullivan East today at 3. “I challenged them the last three days and pulled the Kellie Harper speech out. I told our kids they were tougher than us up there.

“You look back at Unicoi County basketball through the years and a staple has been the toughness. Except for about a two-minute span, I thought we were the team that played the hardest and were the toughest.”

Anna Kate Kinch scored nine points and Kendall Cross added eight for Tennessee High (5-24), but at least 25 turnovers proved to be too much to overcome.

“Tonight wasn’t our best game, but we are really proud of them, they never quit all season long,” said Tennessee High head coach Kim Bright, whose Vikings will lose only two seniors, Mac Newport and Brooke Thomsen. “I am very proud of our seniors too.”

Tennessee High took its lone lead at 7-6 on a drive to the basket by Brooklyn Carter to open the second quarter, but Laurel Osborne and Bennett combined for 10 points that period to push the Blue Devils up 18-12 at the break.

That margin grew to 12 going to the final period before Vikings trimmed the deficit to 37-29 with 2:28 left, but the Blue Devils were lethal from the free throw line, finishing 22-for-36 in the game, led by Haley Rush, who was 7-for-12 in the final period. Bennett was 7-for-8 from the line.

Three Vikings fouled out in the final minutes.

“We played hard, we just didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but in a district game you have got to play all four quarters,” Bright said. “We really have a special team and the girls love each other, they play for each other, they play hard.

“It is a promising future for the Lady Vikings.”

BOYS

Elizabethton 78, Tennessee High 60

Maddox Fritts put Tennessee High up 2-0 to start the game, but Elizabethton scored the next 15, and never let up in putting an end to the season for the Vikings.

“We came out aggressive and we didn’t want to go home,” said Elizabethton senior Nicholas Wilson, who had 17 points for the Cyclones. “That is what it came down to, we wanted to keep playing.”

Elizabethton (14-12) led 22-5 after one quarter and continued its torrid shooting, taking a 38-20 lead at the break. Wilson was joined in double figures by Brice VanHuss, who had six 3s for 19 points, while Seth Carter added 15 and Jake Roberts had 11.

“We have got five seniors out here and we want to make our run,” Wilson said. “We kind of struggled early in the season and we lost a few in a row and we are in fourth place, but it doesn’t matter anymore, we are in the tournament.

“We are here and we are going to play hard and we are going to play together.”

The Cyclones will play top-seed Volunteer today at 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee High finished its second season under head coach Michael McMeans with a 7-21 record.

“Anytime you shoot the ball like that it is going to be tough to beat you,” McMeans said. “That was pretty special by them, they shot it unbelievable, all night long. You have got five seniors out there that don’t want their season to be over with and that is part of it. They came in and made big shots and it was from the beginning.”

Tennessee High freshman Colin Brown led all scorers with five 3s and 20 points, while Brandon Dufore added 13. The Vikings matched the Cyclones with nine 3-pointers apiece.

The Vikings lose only two seniors, Nysaiah Foote and Luke Cottrill, so McMeans is excited about what lies ahead.

“I hate to say it, but we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores out there, but it is encouraging,” McMeans said. “Colin, at times, was the best player on the floor tonight and overall may have been the best player on the floor tonight.

“That is definitely very encouraging. We have young kids that want to work and they love each other and they want to be good. I am excited for our future, I think it is bright.”