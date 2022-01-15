WATCH NOW | PREP BASKETBALL: Altizer leads Richlands girls to 44-41 win over VHS

RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands sophomore Jaylyn Altizer has paid her basketball dues.

The fearless point guard was introduced to the game at age 3 by her father, former Richlands point guard and baseball standout J.J. Altizer.

Jaylin Altizer progressed to travel ball in the second grade. And by the fifth grade, she was serving as the team manager for the Richlands girls varsity team.

This winter, Altizer has emerged as one of the top talents in the Southwest District.

With a mix of drives and jumpers, the 5-foot-6 Altizer scored 14 points in Friday’s 44-41 win over the Virginia High Bearcats.

“This is amazing,” Altizer said. “I’ve been around this program and these players for a long time. It’s great to watch this team grow up now.”

How did Altizer develop her ball handling skills and smooth shooting form?

“We have a basketball goal at our home and dad has always practiced with me,” Altizer said. “I’ve never seen any videos of dad playing, but he has taught me everything I know about the game. We’ve really spent a lot of time on getting my shot down, and he comes to all my games.”

Richlands coach Aaron Lowe described Jaylin Altizer in one word.

“Calm. I never took Jaylin out of the game tonight, and she guarded two of the top scorers for Virginia High,” Lowe said. “For a sophomore, Jaylin has the heart of a champion and she does a lot of things for us.”

Six-foot senior Dianne Spence collected 24 points and 10 rebounds for VHS, but the Bearcats made over 20 turnovers.

The Bearcats were coming off a 34-28 loss at Tazewell. Sharpshooter Mary Katherine Wilson missed that game due to an illness.

“Our effort tonight was way better than the Tazewell game, but we had too many turnovers and made some mental errors down the stretch,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “We’ve got a lot of growing up to do on offense. We’ve got to took care of the ball and handle pressure, but we’ve got time for that.”

After falling behind 9-0 to open the game, the Bearcats (6-6, 0-2) trailed 28-19 at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter.

That’s when Spence began to find her range from the perimeter. She hit a three-pointer just in front of the half-court to close the third quarter and bring VHS within 34-31.

With under two minutes left in the game, Spence canned another three to give VHS a 41-39 lead.

Senior guard Chloe Perkins then delivered the play of the night with a 3-pointer from the corner to put Richlands up 42-41 with 1:35 remaining.

“That shot by Chloe was huge and the crowd went crazy after that,” Lowe said. “The gym was electric tonight for what came down to an old-time Southwest District showdown. Spence can shoot the lights out of it, and she hit some big-time shots. We just had to answer.”

Following a pair of Richlands free throws, VHS misfired on a potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

“We had a good shot at the end with Dianna, but Richlands played good defense and contested it,” Timmons said.

Erica Lamie added nine points for Richlands, while Mary Katherine Wilson supplied seven for VHS.

Richlands (9-5, 2-0) has put together a seven-game win streak and is off to the best start in Lowe’s five years as the boss of the Blues.

“I’m beyond excited with this win,” Lowe said. “We played with a lot of energy, especially on defense. We’ve got depth and we’re finding ways to win.

“We’ve always been around the .500 mark, but we’ve got four senior leaders who helped build this program and some good young players like Jaylin who are playing a big role.”

Altizer is eager for more challenges.

“We’re playing as a team and we knew that we do that because Virginia High plays good defense,” Altizer said. “This game was nerve-wracking, but we got the job done.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.