WATCH NOW, PREP BASEBALL: Taking advantage; First-year starter Dotson makes the most of his opportunity as Abingdon tops Warriors, 11-4

“Brody has been a guy who has done everything right for five years in our program,” Francisco said. “He’s an outstanding student who has improved every season on the field. We’ve got about 12 starters on this team, and Brody has really taken the lead.”

AHS had outscored four foes this season by a margin of 73-1 before Thursday but nothing came easy against Central.

The Falcons trailed 1-0 after the first inning before scoring eight runs in the second inning.

“Central came out swinging and we definitely got challenged,” Francisco said. “This was a great game and it was good for us.”

Seniors Caleb Collins and Jake O’Quinn combined for four singles for AHS, while relief pitcher Jake Thacker struck out five in four innings and Chase Hungate sparkled as usual at shortstop.

Junior Preston Joyner and sophomore Breaden Church led Central with two hits apiece. Relief pitcher Evan Stanley recorded four strikeouts with a wicked curve after throwing out a base runner from his catching position.

“We wanted to come here and compete, and we did that,” Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “We were coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, so this game against a Class 3 school meant a lot to us.”