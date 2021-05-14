WATCH NOW, PREP BASEBALL: Taking advantage; First-year starter Dotson makes the most of his opportunity as Abingdon tops Warriors, 11-4

ABINGDON, Va. – Brody Dotson waited his turn on the Abingdon Falcons baseball team.
Now, the powerful 6-foot-2 senior is at the head of the class in more ways than one.
Entering Thursday’s game against Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central, Dotson had collected hits in his first five at-bats this season. He then added two more line singles as AHS posted an 11-4 win over the Central Warriors.
“I’ve been playing behind some talented guys and I’ve learned a lot,” Dotson said. “Once I got my chance, I took it.”
What’s been the secret to Dotson’s emergence?
“I’ve been staying calm at the plate, seeing the ball well and just hitting,” Dotson said.
Dotson knows all about high expectations. His father Steve was a football and baseball star for the Falcons.
“Dad has definitely helped me over the years to get my confidence up,” Brody said. “We work out in the backyard and talk before and after games. He’s a chill guy who is always there for support.
In addition to his baseball prowess, Dotson has a 4.0 grade point average, is in line to serve as the AHS valedictorian and will attend the University of Alabama.
That balanced formula equates to success for AHS coach Mark Francisco.
“Brody has been a guy who has done everything right for five years in our program,” Francisco said. “He’s an outstanding student who has improved every season on the field. We’ve got about 12 starters on this team, and Brody has really taken the lead.”
AHS had outscored four foes this season by a margin of 73-1 before Thursday but nothing came easy against Central.
The Falcons trailed 1-0 after the first inning before scoring eight runs in the second inning.
“Central came out swinging and we definitely got challenged,” Francisco said. “This was a great game and it was good for us.”
Seniors Caleb Collins and Jake O’Quinn combined for four singles for AHS, while relief pitcher Jake Thacker struck out five in four innings and Chase Hungate sparkled as usual at shortstop.
Junior Preston Joyner and sophomore Breaden Church led Central with two hits apiece. Relief pitcher Evan Stanley recorded four strikeouts with a wicked curve after throwing out a base runner from his catching position.
“We wanted to come here and compete, and we did that,” Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “We were coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, so this game against a Class 3 school meant a lot to us.”
Central banged out six hits against Virginia Tech commitment Ethan Gibson over the first three innings.
“It’s hard to get into a rhythm with 12 regular season games, but our approaches are getting better at the plate,” Salyers said.
Salyers that Joyner has a batting average in the .450 range, while Tyson Tester is hitting close to .400.
The versatile Stanley has signed to play at Norfolk State, a historically Black university located in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Evan is a good catcher, but Norfolk likes him as an infielder,” Salyers said.
The Warriors played solid defense in the infield and outfield, with Joyner handling several difficult chances at shortstop.
“I think Preston is going to be real deal. He just loves the game,” Salyers said. “You never like to lose but we got something out of this trip.”
Central has been handicapped by injuries to several key players, including junior pitchers Hunter Louden (torn labrum) and Logan Sartin (back sprain) along with two infielders.
Dotson is eager to add to his torrid hitting pace.
“I’ve been working hard and having fun,” Dotson said.
