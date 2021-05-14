WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Presley hurls Patrick Henry past Holston, 7-2

DAMASCUS, Va. – Patrick Henry pitcher Isaac Presley is accustomed to performing in the spotlight.
Friday night’s stage was a bit unique for the senior right-hander.
With a massive crowd surrounding historic Backer Park for the opening of the Appalachian Trail Days Festival, Presley starred as the Rebels earned a 7-2 win over the Holston Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District showdown.
Presley recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits before reaching the pitch count with two outs in the sixth inning.
As Presley worked his magic, the town was alive with concerts, campfires and strolling hikers, including several colorful folks who stopped to watch the game.
“I could hear the music and see the hikers. All that just hyped me up,” Presley said.
Presley is one of just three seniors on the PH roster. He played a key role in guiding the Rebels to two straight regional titles.
“I’ve pitched in several playoff games and that experience helps,” Presley said. “My two-seam fastball was working tonight with a little movement on it, and my changeup was pretty good.”
As Friday’s long contest wore on, Presley became stronger.
“I was feeling good,” Presley said. “I wanted to finish up the game, but I knew that I was about out of pitches and I wanted to close strong.
PH coach Tommy Thomas knows what to expect from Presley.
“We have just two players from our 2019 team in Isaac and Jacob Eisert, and Isaac brings the confidence that helps all our guys,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a young team. Isaac brings a lot of knowledge and he comes through in big games.”
Eisert followed Presley in relief Friday, collecting two strikeouts.
Leadoff batter Hamilton Addair led PH (3-2, 2-0) with a pair of doubles and converted several nifty chances at shortstop.
Thomas joked about the festive scene around Backer Park.
“We were on the big stage tonight with all these people in town. That might be a reason we played so well,” Thomas said.
The standout for Holston was junior left-hander Jordan Ezzell. After entering the game in the second inning, Ezzell struck out 16 while allowing just two hits.
Beset by defensive miscues and four walks, Holston (3-2) fell behind 4-2 after two innings.
“Ezzell pitched well, but we couldn’t catch up to Presley’s fastball, and we had a terrible game on defense. That ended up costing us,” Holston coach Bill Moore said.
Presley is eager for more big stages.
“We had a bunch of seniors last year. It hurt not getting to have a season, but we competed in travel ball and we’re betting better with a young team,” Presley said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544