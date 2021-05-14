WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Presley hurls Patrick Henry past Holston, 7-2

DAMASCUS, Va. – Patrick Henry pitcher Isaac Presley is accustomed to performing in the spotlight.

Friday night’s stage was a bit unique for the senior right-hander.

With a massive crowd surrounding historic Backer Park for the opening of the Appalachian Trail Days Festival, Presley starred as the Rebels earned a 7-2 win over the Holston Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District showdown.

Presley recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits before reaching the pitch count with two outs in the sixth inning.

As Presley worked his magic, the town was alive with concerts, campfires and strolling hikers, including several colorful folks who stopped to watch the game.

“I could hear the music and see the hikers. All that just hyped me up,” Presley said.

Presley is one of just three seniors on the PH roster. He played a key role in guiding the Rebels to two straight regional titles.

“I’ve pitched in several playoff games and that experience helps,” Presley said. “My two-seam fastball was working tonight with a little movement on it, and my changeup was pretty good.”

As Friday’s long contest wore on, Presley became stronger.