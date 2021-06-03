WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Long wait worthwhile for Berry, pitches Virginia High past Tazewell

BRISTOL, Va. – Isaac Berry waited three years to pitch for the Virginia High Bearcats.
The 6-foot-junior right-hander has emerged in a big way.
With a wicked blend of off-speed pitches and a potent fastball Thursday night, Berry led the Bearcats a 2-0 victory over the Tazewell Bulldogs in a Southwest District game.
Berry struck out nine and walked none to run his record to a 5-1. Not bad for guy who spent his freshman season as a designated hitter.
According to Berry, his strategy centers on the basics.
“I just throw strikes and let my defense go to work,” Berry said.
For the season, Berry has recorded 39 strikeouts while walking just two.
“I take pride in my control,” Berry said.
The other calling card for Berry is his 1-2 punch of a curveball and slider.
“I was able to spot both of my breaking pitches pretty well tonight, and I got a lot of help from my defense,” Berry said.
The victory earned VHS (8-4, 6-4) the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southwest District tournament. Unbeaten Lebanon won the regular season title, with Tazewell (8-3, 7-3) and Richlands (4-5) next in line.
That No. 3 seeding places the Bearcats in the opposite bracket of Lebanon, the defending VHSL Class 2 runner-up.
“This was a big win against a very good team,” VHS coach Mark Daniels said. “We got great pitching, played great defense and we were fortunate to get two runs early.”
The Bearcats scored in the first inning when leadoff batter Dalton Taylor singled. Taylor then stole second base, moved to third on a Berry ground out and hustled home on a wild pitch.
Following a hit-batsman and walk in the second inning, VHS sophomore Conner Davidson plated the second run with a fly ball single.
The rest of the game was a showcase for Berry and Tazewell sophomore left-hander Jackson Myers, who struck out eight and allowed just three hits.
Tazewell, which defeated VHS 12-6 earlier in the season, features four players batting in excess of .400.
“We’ve hit the ball and produced runs all year from top to bottom,” third-year Tazewell coach Mike Fowler said. “We got away from our approach tonight and Berry threw a heck of a game. We’ve also been able to use our speed on the base paths, but we couldn’t get anybody on tonight.”
Junior Jon Davis is the pitching ace for Tazewell, which has just senior in Bluefield College bound catcher Bryson McCall.
“I’ve got the best group of kids that I’ve probably ever been associated with,” Fowler said. “I rely heavily on sophomores and juniors, and all the kids have done well. We will go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week. We will probably run into these guys from Virginia High again.”
The other standouts for VHS Thursday included the sure-handed Taylor at shortstop and powerful senior Jean Mulumba, who tripled and stole two bases on Senior Night.
“We have a great group of (five) seniors,” Daniels said. “We just haven’t put together a run where we’re clicking 1-9 in the lineup. We’ve got to cut down on the strikeouts and do a better job with our short game.”
VHS has competed all season with just 11 players and two freshman starters.
“Now is the time of the year where you have to be playing well,” Daniels said. “We can rely on Isaac. He competes, keeps his composure and gets ahead of hitters.”
Berry has honed his skills with the Tri-Star Titans travel ball team, which includes players from 2021 Class AAA Tennessee state champion Science Hill.
An extra dose of motivation for the cerebral Berry was that 12-6 setback to Tazewell.
“We all remember that game, so we wanted to get some revenge,” Berry said. “I did make some mental notes on the Tazewell hitters that night, and it paid off.”