WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Long wait worthwhile for Berry, pitches Virginia High past Tazewell

“I’ve got the best group of kids that I’ve probably ever been associated with,” Fowler said. “I rely heavily on sophomores and juniors, and all the kids have done well. We will go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week. We will probably run into these guys from Virginia High again.”

The other standouts for VHS Thursday included the sure-handed Taylor at shortstop and powerful senior Jean Mulumba, who tripled and stole two bases on Senior Night.

“We have a great group of (five) seniors,” Daniels said. “We just haven’t put together a run where we’re clicking 1-9 in the lineup. We’ve got to cut down on the strikeouts and do a better job with our short game.”

VHS has competed all season with just 11 players and two freshman starters.

“Now is the time of the year where you have to be playing well,” Daniels said. “We can rely on Isaac. He competes, keeps his composure and gets ahead of hitters.”

Berry has honed his skills with the Tri-Star Titans travel ball team, which includes players from 2021 Class AAA Tennessee state champion Science Hill.

An extra dose of motivation for the cerebral Berry was that 12-6 setback to Tazewell.