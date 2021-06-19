WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Hungate’s 7th inning single lifts Falcons to Region 3D crown

ABINGDON, Va. – It was the perfect scenario for Abingdon fans.
Bottom of the seventh. Tie game. One out. Winning run on second and baseball prodigy Chase Hungate at the plate.
What happened next?
“I saw a cut fastball,” Hungate said. “Thankfully, I got around on it.”
Hungate’s line single drove in Caleb Collins and lifted the Falcons to a 2-1 victory over the William Byrd Terriers in Friday’s Region 3D title game at Falcon Park.
Abingdon (16-0) travels to Liberty Christian Academy (13-2) Tuesday for the Class 3 semifinals. That winner of that game will host the state championship on Saturday. In the other Class 3 bracket on Tuesday, Independence will face the winner of Lafayette-Colonial Heights contest.
The matchup between William Byrd and Abingdon was anticipated for weeks. Both teams feature college-bound athletes, potent lineups and battle-tested ace pitchers.
Abingdon managed just one hit through six innings against Byrd senior right-hander Tyler Dean, who has made a verbal commitment to play at Virginia Tech.
Dean was one pitch away from the VHSL single-game limit of 110 pitches entering the seventh, so Byrd coach Neil Zimmerman called on senior Jason Taylor in relief.
After Taylor retired the first batter, Collins and No. 2 batter Luke Francisco walked to set the stage for the Virginia Commonwealth University-bound Hungate.
“Chase is clutch. I just had a feeling he was going to get a hit,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said.
Hungate was a fitting hero. With his funky three-quarters delivery, he allowed just five hits while walking none and striking out seven in a complete game. And he did all that on just three days rest.
“(Hungate) had us fooled all night,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t know what he was throwing. I asked my guys what the ball was doing, and it was just bending back.”
The fiery Dean registered eight strikeouts, and often challenged the Falcons with his fastball.
“Both pitchers were as good as advertised,” Zimmerman said. “That was a hard one to lose. Even when we were tied, it felt like we were chasing Abingdon.”
The drawback for Dean was seven walks. That stat was a cause of loud dismay for William Byrd fans, especially late in the game.
“When you get in close games like this, the calls that you think are borderline just get magnified,” Zimmerman said. “That happens all the time. Those umpires are doing the best they can. The bottom line is that we didn’t execute what we needed to execute.”
The only other hit for AHS came in the second inning when Jake O’Quinn launched a home run over the large scoreboard in left field. Dean had been starting off each hitter with his fastball, and O’Quinn was ready.
“(Dean) is a great pitcher and good off-speed pitches, so our plan was to look for that first pitch fastball. And that’s what I hit,” Quinn said.
Hungate took over from there.
“Seeing that home run was a big relief,’ Hungate said. “Jake has been swinging the bat well. It was good to see him get rewarded.”
In addition to navigating through several jams, Hungate struck out Dean three times and fellow Virginia Tech recruit Dylan Hatfield once
“Most teams haven’t seen much of my three-quarters motion,” Hungate said. “It’s just a different look and movement. I was mixing everything up, trying to keep hitters off-balance and letting my defense make plays.”
Hungate was just under 100 pitches through seven innings, but Francisco had already made plans if the game had been extended to extra innings
“Chase was done,” Francisco said. “I was going to take him out after he got the first out in the seventh, but he told that he could do it. Chase is going to keep hitters off-balance, force ground balls and keep you in the game.”
O’Quinn can relate to the frustration of the William Byrd batters. The Falcons have faced Hungate in batting practice.
“With his arm release, speed and movement, Chase it tough to hit,” O’Quinn said. ‘The experience of facing Chase in practice prepares for us games like this.”
William Byrd (11-4) was led by No. 9 batter Joey Johnson, who collected two singles and drove in the lone WB run in the fifth inning.
The Terriers, who had 11 seniors, also feature Davidson baseball recruit Isaac Fix along with the Bluefield College bound twosome of Taylor and Hayden Lyle.
Dean, who has been mentioned as a possible Major League draft pick, competes with the famed Dirtbags travel ball organization. Hungate said the Falcons had seen several other Byrd players on the travel ball circuit with Team Virginia.
“(Dean) was outstanding, but what about Chase,” Coach Francisco said. “You’re not going to have to have your best stuff on just three days rest, but Chase was absolutely dealing.”
No person among the overflow crowd at Falcon Park was happier to see Hungate at the plate in the dramatic final act than the AHS coach.
“That was a classic game between good teams,” Francisco said. “It was fitting for Chase to get the game-winner.”