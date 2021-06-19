WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL: Hungate’s 7th inning single lifts Falcons to Region 3D crown

The only other hit for AHS came in the second inning when Jake O’Quinn launched a home run over the large scoreboard in left field. Dean had been starting off each hitter with his fastball, and O’Quinn was ready.

“(Dean) is a great pitcher and good off-speed pitches, so our plan was to look for that first pitch fastball. And that’s what I hit,” Quinn said.

Hungate took over from there.

“Seeing that home run was a big relief,’ Hungate said. “Jake has been swinging the bat well. It was good to see him get rewarded.”

In addition to navigating through several jams, Hungate struck out Dean three times and fellow Virginia Tech recruit Dylan Hatfield once

“Most teams haven’t seen much of my three-quarters motion,” Hungate said. “It’s just a different look and movement. I was mixing everything up, trying to keep hitters off-balance and letting my defense make plays.”

Hungate was just under 100 pitches through seven innings, but Francisco had already made plans if the game had been extended to extra innings