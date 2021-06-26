WATCH NOW: PREP BASEBALL Falcons fought to the end against champion Tigers

ABINGDON, Va. - It wasn’t the way Caleb Collins wanted his career to end at Abingdon, but the senior achieved his primary wish playing baseball for the Falcons.
“We just had a bunch of fun, that is about it,” said Collins, one of 10 seniors on the Abingdon baseball team. “We are just a family.”
Trailing 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Falcons (17-1), played like a cohesive unit, scoring three runs on one hit, four walks and an error and still had bases loaded with two outs before Independence got the final out to defeat Abingdon 6-3 in the Class 3 state championship game on a steamy Saturday afternoon at jam-packed Falcon Park.
When you get the tying run at first in the bottom of seventh, that is pressure on them and our kids fought,” Abingdon head coach Mark Francisco said. “I am proud of them and hats off to Independence, they had a great baseball team.”
Collins was also part of Abingdon’s loss in the state finals in 2018, but tough losses like those won’t take away from his experience on the diamond.
It has been awesome, just getting to hang out with my friends, just getting to ride along with them through this whole journey.” said Collins, whose father, Mike, and brother, Cody, were his role models on the diamond. “It was fun, I have always grown up watching [Cody] and I grew up on the baseball field just playing. I just love being out here, I just have fun with it.”
Junior Ethan Gibson certainly appreciated what Collins brought to the Falcons.
“We all love him, he has bringing energy since day one,” Gibson said. “I have grown up with him. When we were in quarantine he was at the house all the time swimming, he is just like a brother to me. I love him.”
Independence made a 343-mile journey from Ashburn to Abingdon, arriving in town on Friday night. Tigers’ coach Joe McDonald drove to Falcon Park to check out the facility, and was struck by all the chairs that were already in place for Saturday’s game.
I wouldn’t change it. A neutral site would be nice, but this was great,” McDonald said. “It was electric, this is what high school baseball should be. We drew close to this type of crowd at our state semifinal game. I came up here last night when I got in town to check out the field and all the chairs were set up and I am taking pictures and sending it to our guys, ‘this is what we are in for tomorrow.’
“It is like setting up the beach blanket like 8 in the morning. I wouldn’t change it for anything. This was a great, great atmosphere, this is what high school baseball should be about and I love that it is alive and well in Abingdon.”
So are seemingly most sports at Abingdon, which enjoyed a stellar school year in athletics while battling through COVID-19 protocols. The Falcons won the state title in golf, finished second in baseball and basketball and reached the state semifinals in football.
“It has been different. There were a lot of things that were much different than what we have been accustomed to in a traditional setting in all aspects of life, especially school life,” Abingdon principal BJ Lasley said. “Our young men and young women in this school building, they have been able to overcome those things and just show up every day and do the best you can, that is all you can do.”
The avid Abingdon fan base has been along for the ride. They certainly were on Saturday.
“There were so many people that were pulling for us,” Francisco said. “This town has always been so supportive of the baseball program. Our kids are so grateful for the support they get here. I know we didn’t win the championship, but in my eyes, this group of kids is a bunch of winners.”
Independence (13-4) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead off Abingdon starter and Virginia Commonwealth signee Chase Hungate, but the Falcons never quit.
“They got to Chase early, but he was able to settle in and he threw three scoreless there at the end to give us a chance,” Francisco said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way today and we got beat by a better team, but I just couldn’t be any more proud of our kids and the effort that we gave today.”
Abingdon managed just four hits, but did draw 10 walks from a pitching staff that included an amazing five NCAA Division I signees, four of whom took the mound on Saturday.
I don’t know if we have faced a better opponent than the team we faced today,” Francisco said. “They were outstanding, you had two SEC type pitchers, I think everything they threw out there was 90-plus and they threw four guys. We saw the whole gauntlet and I was proud of our kids just to be able to come back and compete and have a chance to really make some noise.”
Abingdon’s plan was to make the Tigers work, and the strike zone caught the ire of McDonald and Tennessee signee Bradley Gagen, the winning pitcher, both of whom had words for the home plate umpire.
“We focused on taking the first pitch and letting the pitcher throw some pitches so that way we get his pitch count up,” Collins said. “Then he would make a mistake and we would try to counter it.”
Independence, in just its second year of existence, played with a swagger that got under the Falcons’ skin.
“I didn’t like them,” said Collins, with a smile. “They were cocky.”
That is by design.
“I think we carry ourselves professionally, but I try to tell them to be elite without being elitist, and to carry themselves with a certain amount of confidence and swagger without just being over the top there,” McDonald said. “We have a lot of guys who are very confident on this team…”
Abingdon finally got on the board in the seventh, facing three pitchers and scoring three runs, but left bases loaded for the third time in the game.
“We just didn’t capitalize on them,” Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson said. “It happens. It is just baseball.”
While one of those SEC hurlers, Bryce Dolby (Mississippi) was able to induce an infield pop-up to end the game, Francisco was pleased with the Falcons pushing them to the brink.
“It is a just a great group of kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said. “Going in we knew the opponent we were facing today was talented, I didn’t know they were that talented. It is like a playing a college team really, but we had the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh and to fight back that like, I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids.
It marked the final game for 10 seniors, including Collins, who will play more baseball at Southwest Virginia Community College, but will miss his time in Abingdon.
“I am just going to miss all my friends and coaches and everything about it,” said Collins, who nearly had an extra base hit in the seventh, but his fly ball was caught on a nice play near the right fence.
Gibson, a Virginia Tech commit who will be a senior next season, certainly appreciates lessons learned from his senior teammates through a season like no other due to COVID-19.
I wouldn’t trade it for the world, man,” Gibson said. “They have taught me about all I know about baseball. We got shortened on games and we missed the season last year and I feel for these seniors.
“You couldn’t tell it, they were so selfless, they cared more about each other than they did themselves and they came out and showed us younger kids how to do it. They are amazing.
They are just my brothers,” he added. “I wouldn’t trade them for anything. “
