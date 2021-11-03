WATCH NOW: PREP 3D CROSS COUNTRY: FRENETIC FALCONS; Abingdon sweeps Region 3D titles, Thiessen, Jessee top individuals

Phillips and Thiessen are the only seniors in the AHS program.

“Dylan and I have trained together every day for the past eight years, and we’ve been talking about accomplishing this feat for about three years,” Thiessen said.

Phillips grabbed the lead early, but Thiessen gained the advantage on the second loop of the hilly course and then charged to a personal course record.

“I just try to push at whatever course we run,” Thiessen said. “This was a great day for our team, and my mind is on a state championship now.”

Thiessen, who has drawn recruiting interest from the likes of Virginia and Tennessee, finished sixth at last season’s state meet.

“This is my last shot,” Thiessen said. “I’m a little nervous, but excited and confident.”

Sophomore Rives Boltwood contributed a fourth place finish for AHS, with junior teammate Jack Bundy in eighth and freshman Gregory Poisson taking the No. 11 spot.

In the girls event, Abingdon junior Makaleigh Jessee added to the fun for the Falcons by winning in a time of a 18:16.20.

Jessee said she smashed her personal record for Sugar Hollow by 15 seconds.