WATCH NOW: PREP 1D VOLLEYBALL: Elswick, Fiscus take 1D crowns, Lebanon, Grundy win team honors

BRISTOL, Va. – Kaleb Elswick finished second in last season’s Region 1D cross country meet. The Grundy junior has not stopped running since.
“I’ve been training for a year and a half, pretty much every day,” Elswick said. “I was ready for the hills today.”
Those hills are the signature feature of Sugar Hollow Park and they represent one of the most feared challenges in Virginia High School League cross country.
Elswick said he prepared for the regionals by running at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy. A hotbed for ATV and mountain bike riders, the attraction is located at the trailhead of the rugged Coal Canyon/Spearhead Trails.
“It’s rough terrain, but I try to go there once a week,” Elswick said.
That extra work paid off Wednesday as Elswick won his first regional title in a personal record time of 16:18.1. That was good enough to hold off defending regional champion Adam Gibson, a Castlewood junior who finished in 16:20.5.
“Adam and I are always right there together, and he gave me another good battle,” Elswick said.
Elswick worked around Gibson just before the final hill. Elswick is trained by former Lebanon track and field and cross country standout Tabitha Arwood.
“My strongpoint is the finish,” Elswick said. “I came off the hill, got everything zoned in and I just did what I had to do.”
That was basically the same approach for Madison Fiscus of Rural Retreat.
The senior posted a time of 21:35.5 en route to her first regional crown
“I figured that I would get a top-five finish but I wasn’t expecting first,” Fiscus said.
After running in a pack of three, Fiscus grabbed the lead for good just before the dam.
“I’m actually a big fan of hills,” Fiscus said. “I run on any backroad I can find, and at Rural Retreat Lake.”
Fiscus is better known as the point guard for the Rural Retreat basketball team, where she is joined by three other Rural Retreat runners including sophomore sister Annabelle Fiscus. Older sister Michaela Fiscus is a sophomore guard on the Emory & Henry basketball squad.
“Cross country definitely helps keep us shape for basketball, and we start practice on Monday,” Madison said.
Rural Retreat earned its third straight Hogoheegee District cross country last week at Sugar Hollow Park.
“We like it here, and I usually get a personal record each time I come back,” Madison said.
There was another story of devotion in the battle for the boys team crown.
Since the first day of July, runners for the Lebanon Pioneers have endured 6 a.m. workouts through the streets of downtown Lebanon and on the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. A second workout often followed in the afternoon
“Our guys paid the price all summer, and that’s what it takes to be good,” Lebanon coach Travis Hooker.
Lebanon and Danville-based Galileo Magnet have been the top-ranked VHSL boys teams in Class 1 all season.
Jon Ulrich of Lebanon won the Group A state title in 2010 and helped the team to a second-place finish.
“This is our best shot at a state title since then,” Hooker said. “There is a lot of pressure, but the guys have done everything we’ve asked.”
This is Lebanon’s first year back in the Group A ranks after competing at the Class 2 level.
Sophomore Derek Mitchell led the Pioneers Wednesday with a third place finish, while four other Lebanon athletes were among the top ten.
Lebanon recorded a team score of 28 points, with Chilhowie (42) and Grundy (76) next in line.
There was suspense until the final runner in the girls team battle, with Grundy (48 points) edging Rural Retreat (49) and Rye Cove (50) for the gold.
Grundy junior Jessi Looney finished second behind Fiscus in a time of 21:51.6, with Patrick Henry junior Zoe Davenport in third.
Sophomore Madison Looney contributed a sixth-place effort for Grundy, while junior teammate Heileigh Vencill followed in ninth.
The Class 1, 2 and 3 state meets will be held Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Green Hill has flat conditions, but Elswick said Wednesday’s hill conquest will bring motivation.
“We reached a goal by winning a regional championship in track and field this past year. Now, I want to keep things rolling for Grundy at state,” Elswick said.
