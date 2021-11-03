WATCH NOW: PREP 1D CROSS COUNTRY: Elswick, Fiscus take 1D crowns, Lebanon, Grundy win team honors

There was another story of devotion in the battle for the boys team crown.

Since the first day of July, runners for the Lebanon Pioneers have endured 6 a.m. workouts through the streets of downtown Lebanon and on the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. A second workout often followed in the afternoon

“Our guys paid the price all summer, and that’s what it takes to be good,” Lebanon coach Travis Hooker.

Lebanon and Danville-based Galileo Magnet have been the top-ranked VHSL boys teams in Class 1 all season.

Jon Ulrich of Lebanon won the Group A state title in 2010 and helped the team to a second-place finish.

“This is our best shot at a state title since then,” Hooker said. “There is a lot of pressure, but the guys have done everything we’ve asked.”

This is Lebanon’s first year back in the Group A ranks after competing at the Class 2 level.

Sophomore Derek Mitchell led the Pioneers Wednesday with a third place finish, while four other Lebanon athletes were among the top ten.

Lebanon recorded a team score of 28 points, with Chilhowie (42) and Grundy (76) next in line.