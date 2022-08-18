WATCH NOW: Position change: Emerson returns to running back as Sills makes transition from baseball to play QB for the Trojans

BRISTOL, Va. – Braxton Emerson endured a winless record as the quarterback of the John Battle football team in 2021.

Now, the junior has a different view along with some new teammates.

“Last year was frustrating, especially when we didn’t have enough players for a scout team in practice,” Emerson said. “We’ve got more numbers this season, and it’s a lot different.”

Those new guys include a handful of imports from John Battle’s successful baseball program, including 6-foot-3 junior Noah Sills and powerful sophomore Elijah Childress.

The arrival of Sills at quarterback allowed Emerson a transition to his old position at running back.

“Noah wanted to play quarterback, and I was fine with the switch,” Emerson said. “I’ve been at running back since I was six-years-old, except for a time in eighth grade and last year.”

Relying on his quickness, Emerson ran for five scores and passed for one last season as the Trojans managed just seven total scores. Emerson was also a leader on defense at the rover spot.

“That was my first year at quarterback and it was a learning experience,” Emerson said.

Emerson said he feels more at home carrying the ball as a running back.

“I enjoy it,” Emerson said. “I’m agile, I know how to make defenders miss and I’m pretty fast.”

As for Sills, his previous relationship with football was mixed.

“I played at the youth league level for Holston and Abingdon,” Sills said.

One experience against 2021 Abingdon running back standout Malique Hounshell made a lasting impression.

“I was at outside linebacker when I got hit really hard by Hounshell,” Sills said. “I was smaller back then and didn’t like getting hit very much, so I went back to baseball.”

Working as a pitcher, Sills was a key factor in John Battle’s run to the VHSL Class 2 title game last spring.

It took a while, but Sills finally decided to give football a second chance this summer.

“I came to the Abingdon game last season, but I had never really been interested in the sport,” Sills said.

Sills credited John Battle head football coach Bradley Ricker and quarterback coach Jake Hess for his change of heart.

“They came and talked to a group of guys and urged us to give football a try,” Sills said. “After the first practice, I was hooked.”

The film study sessions between Sills and Hess have been going for weeks. Hess starred at quarterback for Abingdon.

“I love Coach Hess,” Sills said. “He’s a great teacher who has already taught me a lot about the quarterback position. Baseball and football are different, but I’m having fun.”

The fun factor was high for Sills, Emerson and Battle fans last Friday after the Trojans drilled Eastside 55-27 in a VHSL Benefit Game.

“I like the atmosphere that football brings,” Sills said.

The Trojans returned to the Battle Field early last Saturday morning for the yearly media day session at 8 a.m.

“I was a little sore and beat-up, but I’m just glad that we got the win,” Emerson said. “Last year was tough. We had injuries, plus there were players quitting and giving up late in the season.

“I just always tried to stay positive and look for a bright side.”

The new-look Trojans will look to end their 12-game losing streak at home on Aug. 26 against a Washington County rival in Abingdon.

“The benefit game was definitely a confidence boost. Now, we just have to build on that,” Emerson said.