WATCH NOW: Phillips hurls Lebanon past Honaker, 10-0

LEBANON, Va. – The goal remains the same for the defending Class 2 state champion Lebanon Pioneers.

“We are ready to try and do it again,” Lebanon junior Seth Buchanan said. “You always want to make another run at it.”

Don’t count them out. Lebanon received one-hit pitching from freshman Nathan Phillips and pounded out nine hits to defeat Honaker 10-0 in five innings on Friday evening at Doc Adams Field to win their 14th straight game.

“It felt good to beat our rivals,” Buchanan said. “We are really young team so it is exciting to get out there and develop and see everybody get better.”

Phillips allowed just a second inning single to right by Wes Yates and a pair of walks, retiring nine straight batters at one point.

“He has been pitching well,” said 37-year Lebanon coaching veteran Doc Adams. “Just keep him calm, He pitched a good ball game for a freshman, pleased with him.

“I am very pleased with my whole team, they are playing together, we are looking good. We have come a long ways from 1-3, we are 15-3 now so we have done something right around here.”

While Phillips struck out seven and his defense played error-free ball, the top three batters in the Pioneers’ lineup reached base 10 of 11 opportunities, collecting six hits, six RBIs and four runs.

“My top of the order has been good for me all year. That is where my leaders are, those are the four kids we had coming back from last year,” said Adams, who led Lebanon to its first state baseball championship last season. “I built my team around them and they finally decided they wanted to have a little leadership and I put them at the top. When they go we go.”

That was bad news for Honaker (9-8), which committed four errors, had only one runner reach second base and starting pitcher Alex Barton left in the fifth after getting hit by a line drive on top of his foot.

“That is a great team right there. They are on a huge winning streak, the defending 2A state champions, they are going to be a tough out for anybody,” Honaker head coach Chris Anderson said. “I hate to be one of those guys that says the score doesn’t really reflect how hard we fought, but I really thought we battled well with them, we just needed to get a lot more hits.

“That is credit to them. The Phillips kid pitched great and every time we put the ball anywhere in play for the most part they made a catch and that is why they are where they are.”

Buchanan, the brother of current University of Virginia freshman pitcher Matthew Buchanan, did his role at the top of the lineup, reaching base four times, including two singles and also scored three runs. Anderson called Buchanan quite possibly the best hitter in Southwest Virginia.

“I try to stay working,” Buchanan said. “You can never stop, just continue to get better throughout my years in high school and see where I can advance it on later.”

Zach Hertig, the second batter in the order, also reached base four times, including a double, single and three RBIs, including a single into left field that brought in the deciding run in a four-run fifth. Dagan Barton followed in the third spot with two hits and drove in three runs.

That trio, which played significant roles in last year’s state title run, helped the Pioneers clinch the Hogoheegee District earlier this week after Lebanon dropped to Class 1 prior to this school year.

“We are all coming back from that state championship and we are pretty confident,” Buchanan said. “Hopefully that will translate in the playoffs since we have been there before and we kind of know what it is about. There is definitely some pressure, but I believe in our guys and I think we have made huge strides since the beginning of the season.”

Honaker, which has wrapped up the Black Diamond District title, also has hopes for the postseason.

“I told the boys we have got a chance, everything we want to do is still in front of us and now we see where the bar is at,” Anderson said. “We have just got to try to obtain that bar.”

With no seniors, the 65-year-old Adams just wants his Pioneers to keep working hard, stay humble and hungry. Do that, and he might be around in the Lebanon dugout for a few more years.

“They keep me young, I try to stay lively, keep them lively,” Adams said. “I stay on them, I ain’t going to lie, I stay on them, they are mine so I stay on them. The reason I stay on them is I want them to be the best they can be, no matter in baseball or life, I want them to be the best they can be.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.